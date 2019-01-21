Police pursuit spans multiple counties, crosses state lines

Dean Allan Curley, 58, was charged with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer following a chase that started in Anoka County, Minn., continued through Washington County and crossed the St. Croix River to Wisconsin on I-94, the complaint states.

According to the complaint:

At approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and Hudson Police Department were informed of Minnesota law enforcement's pursuit of a vehicle headed eastbound on I-94.

The two agencies picked up the chase as the vehicle crossed over into Wisconsin and Minnesota state troopers were canceled from pursuit. Hudson Police continued to follow the suspect after county deputies were called off after approximately 10 minutes.

Near mile marker 10, an SCSO deputy successfully deployed stop sticks, causing the front tires to deflate.

The vehicle slowed down, but continued eastbound and officers observed the driver throw multiple unidentified items out of the window of the car, but none of the items were recovered.

The driver slowed down briefly, but just raised his middle finger out of the driver's side window at officers before traveling a little farther and coming to stop once his front tires began smoking "severely."

The driver was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint, was handcuffed and later identified as Dean Allan Curley.

When asked, Curley said he didn't stop for police because he had warrants out for his arrest. Curley was on probation in Wisconsin and Minnesota court records show Curley had two Minnesota warrants for failure to appear at the time of his arrest.

He also told police he was throwing empty bags out of the window because he knew how "Wisconsin cops were," but denied having anything illegal on him or in his vehicle.

Officers did not find anything illegal during a search of Curley's vehicle.

A female passenger in the car was ordered out of the vehicle, fell to the ground and said she couldn't breathe. She was identified as Eva Cassandra Watkins and found to have an active St. Croix County misdemeanor warrant for her arrest.

Once medically cleared, she was transported to St. Croix County Jail on her warrant.

Curley's felony charge carries a maximum sentence of three years, six months and a fine of $10,000. Curley's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 25.