Former employee allegedly threatens workplace in Hudson

Brady Leon Reetz, 23, River Falls, said he had a stockpile of weapons and a detailed plan of attack for retaliation following his insubordination-driven Dec. 17, 2018, termination from the Hudson-based alarm company, the complaint states.

According to the complaint:

On the afternoon of Jan. 14, Hudson police received a call stating an Alula employee informed management earlier that day of threats to current employees made by a former coworker at the facility.

The threats, made less than a week after Reetz's termination, involved two specific employees as targets along with a claim he "had been casing the business, had been stockpiling weapons and had detailed plans as to how to execute a workplace shooting."

Police learned after speaking with Alula employees that during one conversation with a former coworker Reetz offered to warn them in advance of his attack so they wouldn't get hurt.

During an interview with police, Reetz said that while he was working at Alula he became frustrated with an employee and said he "was so mad he wanted to kill" that employee, but that he wasn't serious and was just "blowing off steam."

He admitted to having a shotgun, a pistol and a rifle, but he wasn't stockpiling ammunition nor did he have plans to "shoot up Alula or kill anyone."

Alula management told police they locked the doors to the facility and took extra security precautions — which will continue — due to the threats and one officer noted everyone he spoke with was "fearful of Reetz because they did not know what to expect from him."

After learning of the threats, one employee stayed away from work for two days because she feared Reetz would carry out his plan.

Reetz, a temporary employee, got his job at Alula through Hudson Staffing.

Hudson police received a phone call Dec. 21, 2018 from someone who said a recently fired coworker showed hostility toward other employees, but the caller would not identify who she was, who the coworker was or the business.

The felony terroristic threats charge carries a maximum sentence of 3 years, six months in jail and a $10,000 fine. His next court appearance is set for Friday, Jan. 25.