St. Croix County Circuit Court briefs

Shannon L. Mull, 40, Minneapolis, was convicted of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor bail jumping, sentenced to 30 months of probation and nine months in jail, and fined $961 Jan. 24, Disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (two) and domestic disorderly conduct charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents April 4, 2016 in Somerset and June 10, 2016 in Hudson.

Dana S. Nash, 38, Deer Park, was convicted of OWI-third, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $1,807, and ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment and install an ignition interlock device. HIs driver's license was revoked for two years. Felony PAC cause injury (two counts) and felony OWI cause injury (all two-plus offenses) charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from an April 23, 2016 incident in the town of Erin Prairie.

Chad R. Nygaard, 39, Colfax, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $518 Jan. 14. Resisting or obstructing an officer and possess drug paraphernalia (two) charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from a Sept. 18 incident in Hudson.

Jamie A. Olson, 37, Hudson, was convicted of theft-movable property and financial transaction card-fraudulent use, sentenced to nine months of probation and fined $400 Jan. 10. The charges stemmed from an incident on or between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, 2017 in North Hudson.

Steven J. Prideaux, 58, Lakeville, Minn., was convicted of felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, sentenced to 60 days in jail and fined $518 Jan. 29. The charge resulted from an Oct. 6 incident in Hudson.

Andrew L. Roth, 36, Baldwin, was convicted of two expose child to harmful material charges, sentenced to five years of probation and fined $1,036 Jan. 24. The charges stemmed from incidents on or around the summer of 2016 in Spring Valley and on or around the summer of 2017 in Hammond.

William C. Sanders, 21, Glenwood City, was convicted of battery, sentenced to nine months in jail and fined $443 Jan. 22. A felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a Nov. 20, 2017 incident in Hudson.

Felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC charges against Dennis M. Senty Jr., 47, Hudson, were dismissed Jan. 11. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 5 incident in Hudson.

Zachary J. Simpson, 23, New Richmond, was sentenced to three years of probation at a revocation hearing Jan. 28 stemming from felony burglary of building/dwelling (two counts) and criminal damage to property convictions. He was fined $2,219 after the agreement was revoked. On Jan. 14, he was sentenced to 258 days in jail and ordered to pay $666 in civil judgment costs after his probation was revoked on disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property convictions. The charges stemmed from incidents May 20-23, 2014 in the town of Erin Prairie, May 19-25, 2014 in the town of Cylon, and Aug. 10, 2016 in Somerset.

Jacob J. Skinner, 29, Stillwater, Minn., was convicted of felony drive or operate vehicle without consent, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $518 Jan. 23. The charge resulted from a Feb. 16, 2017 incident in the town of St. Joseph.

Rebecca A. Tritchler, 31, Stillwater, Minn., was sentenced to three years of probation and fined $518 Jan. 14 at a sentencing hearing stemming from a felony misappropriate ID info-obtain money conviction Oct. 26. The charge stemmed from an April 23, 2017 incident in Hudson.

Jamie Tuzzolino, 39, St. Paul, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine and operate with restricted controlled substance (second), sentenced to two years of probation and 10 days in jail, fined $2,010, and ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment Jan. 17. Her driver's license was revoked for one year. OWI-second and possess drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from a June 15 incident in New Richmond.

Alex J. Ward, 20, Hudson, was sentenced to eight months in a jail at a revocation sentencing hearing Jan. 29. Ward had entered a deferred prosecution agreement July 24 on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 21, 2017 incident in River Falls.

Jack T. York, 24, Ridgeland, was convicted of financial transaction card-fraudulent use and theft-movable property, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $0 Jan. 24. Misappropriate ID info-obtain money (two) and credit card-fraudulent use charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents on and between Aug. 13-31 in New Richmond.

Initial appearances

Woodrow M. Brown, 46, Farmington, Minn., was released on $1,500 signature bond March 7 on charges of methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia possession. The charges stemmed from a March 6 incident in Hudson.

Tyler J. Tllman, 28, Wyoming, Minn., was ordered to post $25,000 cash bond March 7 on one count of second-degree sexual assault. The charge stemmed from a Nov. 20, 2018, incident in the town of Kinnickinnic.

Tony A. Karan Jr., 26, Amery, was ordered to post $1,000 cash bond March 5 on three counts of felony bail jumping. The charges stemmed from a March 4 incident in Hudson.

Deandre L. Ward, 34, N8283 965th St., River Falls, was ordered to post $500 cash bond March 5 on two counts of felony bail jumping. The charges stemmed from a March 4 incident in Hudson.

Jessie A. Parker, 33, 425 Fifth St. N., Hudson, was ordered to post $500 cash bond March 4 on charges of methamphetamine possession, narcotic drug possession, cocaine possession, THC possession and drug paraphernalia possession. The charges stemmed from a March 1 incident in North Hudson.

Jared A. Wang, 30, Somerset, posted $10,000 cash bond March 7 on charges of burglary involving battery, domestic substantial battery, domestic false imprisonment, misdemeanor domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct and domestic criminal property damage. The charges stemmed from a March 2 incident in Somerset.

David T. Bristol, 41, New Richmond, was ordered to pay $1,000 cash bail on felony strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse - infliction of physical pain or injury), battery (domestic abuse - infliction of physical pain or injury), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) and resisting or obstructing an officer charges March 8. The charges resulted from a March 7 incident in New Richmond.

Sharron E. Carroll, 52, Minneapolis, was ordered to pay $500 cash bail on felony bail jumping, felony possession of methamphetamine and resisting/obstructing an officer charges March 13. The charges stemmed from a March 13 incident in the town of Rush River.

Rodney W. Dionne, 22, Star Prairie, was ordered to pay $500 cash bail on two felony bail jumping charges March 8. The charges resulted from a Feb. 27 incident in Hudson.

Robert M. Fallen, 26, Wayata, Minn., was ordered to pay $10,000 cash bail on felony strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse), knowingly violate a domestic abuse order, battery (domestic abuse - infliction of physical pain or injury) and endanger safety/use/dangerous weapon charges March 12. The charges resulted from a March 11 incident in Glenwood City.

Todd C. Featherstone, 57, Hudson, was ordered to pay $2,500 cash bail on felony cause child 13-18 to view sexual activity, felony attempt expose child to harmful material, felony possession of methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia charges March 12. The charges stemmed from incidents on and between Sept. 7 and 8, 2018 and March 11 in the town of Troy.

Shawn L. Frasl, 47, Somerset, posted a $2,500 signature bond on felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, strangulation and suffocation, battery and disorderly conduct charges March 12. The charges resulted from a March 11 incident in New Richmond.

Tyler D. Goggin, 28, Hudson, was ordered to pay $500 cash bail on felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance charges March 13. The charges resulted from a March 11 incident in the town of Hudson.

Benjamin W. Johnsen, 32, Superior, waived extradition March 8 to Washington County, Minn., where he is charged with felony theft/take/use/transfer movable property - no consent and domestic abuse no contact order - violate no contact order.

William J. Johnson, 48, Hudson, posted a $1,000 signature bond on felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct charges March 8. The charges stemmed from a March 7 incident in Hudson.

Lisa L. Kedrowski, 53, Centuria, posted a $1,000 signature bond on three felony bail jumping charges March 8. The charges resulted from incidents Feb. 13, Feb. 20 and Feb. 26 in Hudson.

Douglas M. Krueger, 21, New Richmond, was ordered to pay $10,000 cash bail on three felony second degree sexual assault of a child charges March 12. The charges stemmed from incidents March 2 and 3 in New Richmond.

Christopher M. Losie, 40, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., was ordered to pay $1,500 cash bail on felony burglary-building or dwelling, felony possession of burglarious tools and criminal damage to property charges March 11. The charges resulted from a March 8 incident at Somerset Car Wash in Somerset.

Joseph E. Niedzielski III, 40, Hudson, posted a $1,000 signature bond on a felony bail jumping charge March 14. The charge resulted from a March 5 incident in Hudson.

Omar A. Omar, 18, Eden Prairie, Minn., posted a $1,000 signature bond on a felony retail theft-intentionally take (as party to a crime) charge March 13. The charge stemmed from a March 26 incident in Baldwin.

Jasmine N. Ryan, 26, St. Paul, waived extradition March 14 to Jefferson County, Kentucky, where she has been convicted of felony theft of identity of another without consent. A warrant was issued for violation probation conditions.

Keisha M. Stewart, 28, Raven, Virginia, waived extradition March 12 to Tazewell County, Virginia, where she is charged with felony grand larceny of motor vehicle.