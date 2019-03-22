• Responders were sent to N1555 770th St. in Hager City at 4:52 p.m. March 15 for attempted fraud. The suspects were not successful in the fraud and meth and drug paraphernalia were located in their possession. A female was arrested and transported to the jail.

• Police responded for a domestic not in progress and for a report of child maltreatment. Interviews were conducted and Children, Youth and Families was contacted. A male subject was arrested at 5:33 p.m. March 16 on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct and bail jumping at 412 Main St. in Plum City.

• A vehicle was stopped from driving all over the road at 10 Street and Highway 10 in Arkansaw after a driving complaint was made. The vehicle also had expired registration and the registered owner was showing suspended. The driver was arrested at 10:35 p.m. March 17 for operating while intoxicated-first and intoxicated possession of a firearm.

Citations

• A vehicle was stopped at 12:49 p.m. March 12 at Dallas and Division streets in River Falls showing a suspended driving status. The driver did not have insurance on the vehicle. Citation for operating without a license was given and verbal warnings were given for other violations.

• A citation was mailed for no fire extinguisher and wake violation for boating in the back channel in Hager City at 2:55 March 16.

• A subject was cited for operating after revocation alcohol related at 2:54 p.m. March 16 at Highway 63 and 825th St. N. in Hager City.

• A citation was given for wake violation at the back channel in Hager City at 3:08 p.m. March 16.

• A wake violation was cited on the Mississippi River in Hager City at 2:13 p.m. March 17.

Accidents

• A vehicle driven by Patrick G. Kusilek, 32, Baldwin, was traveling northbound on Highway 63 near the town of Ellsworth at 5:27 p.m. March 9 and negotiating a left-hand curve. The vehicle lost control and went into the north ditch striking a sign. The vehicle sustained minor damages.

• A vehicle driven by Brittany Ann-Jacque Mcgonigle, 26, Durand, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 in the town of Union at 5:46 p.m. March 9. The vehicle lost control and crossed the centerline, hit an embankment on the south side of the road and overturned. The vehicle was towed but not due to disabling damage. No apparent injury was reported.

• A vehicle driven by Laura M. Funk, 47, Bay City, was traveling east on 230th Avenue in the town of Hartland at 8:30 p.m. March 12. The vehicle lost control on the ice-covered roadway and entered the south ditch striking a phone box owned by BevComm. The vehicle sustained minor damages.

• A vehicle driven by Thomas J. Clemen, 31, Maiden Rock, was traveling southbound on Highway 35 on icy roads in the town of Isabelle at 9:34 p.m. March 12. The vehicle lost control, fishtailed and struck the north guardrail. The vehicle sustained functional damage but was not towed.

• A hit-and-run was reported at 6:40 a.m. March 13 on 850th Avenue in the town of Gilman. The driver's identification and vehicle make and model is unknown.

• A vehicle driven by Brian L. Jacobson, 51, Spring Valley, was traveling westbound on Highway 29 in Spring Valley at 5:26 a.m. March 13 and lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle began to spin and entered onto the north shoulder of the highway backwards. The vehicle's driver's side rear area struck a sign post. The vehicle was towed but not due to disabling damage.

Missing animals

• A missing cat was reported at N4762 530th St. in Ellsworth at 11:10 a.m. March 11. The cat is a 1-year-old short haired, solid black neutered male cat named "Hitch." There was no collar or chip on the animal.

• Two purebred husky dogs were let out at W6911 210th Ave. in Bay City at 10:26 p.m. March 15 and haven't returned home.

Miscellaneous

• A complainant believed a disorderly male subject was returning to her residence at 1:40 p.m. March 12 on 988th Street in Ellsworth after selling him a freezer on Craig's List. The buyer had used profanity towards her after the purchase was made. The suspect vehicle in the caller's driveway left before police arrived, but the caller said the vehicle may not even be associated with the buyer of her freezer.

• Three bartenders at N673 825th St. in Hager City did not have licenses clearly posted at 12:04 a.m. March 14 during a walk-through of the bar. Owner was contacted and advised of the infraction and advised to stay on site till closing.

• A deceased subject was found in a vehicle at 7:55 a.m. March 14 at N8180 945th St. in River Falls.

• Police were dispatched to 301 Cherry Ave. in Plum City for CPR in progress at 8:08 p.m. March 16. Life-saving efforts terminated while still on scene.