Muzeyyen Ayan was found deceased in the town of Trenton, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

A missing person alert was issued March 14 for Ayan after she reportedly refused to board an airplane at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport on Feb. 26. The flight was bound for Turkey, where Ayan is originally from. She was separated from her brother at the airport and was later spotted on video taking the light rail southbound toward Bloomington, Minn.

A fisherman found a body shortly after noon March 19 in the water near Everts Resort, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. The Pierce County medical examiner pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The body was transported to Ramsey County in Minnesota for an autopsy and identification.

This is a developing story.