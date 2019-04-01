Pierce County Circuit Court briefs

Kayla C. Burgraff, 24, Lake City, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted a $2,500 signature bond on misdemeanor bail jumping and operating after revocation charges March 11. The charges resulted from a March 10 incident in the town of Trenton.

Michael C. Flemming, 39, River Falls, posted a $10,000 signature bond on second degree recklessly endangering safety, operate firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct (use of dangerous weapon) charges March 11. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 5 incident in River Falls.

Joshua M. Frey, 26, Prescott, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on resisting/obstructing an officer and criminal damage to property charges March 11. The charges resulted from an Oct. 14 incident in Prescott.

Amber M. Nelson, 28, Spring Valley, posted a $7,000 signature bond on OWI-fourth and operating with PAC-fourth charges March 11. The charges stemmed from an Oct. 31 incident in Elmwood.

Lancealot P. Ogitchida, 22, St. Paul, posted a $7,000 signature bond on felony burglary of building/dwelling and criminal damage to property (over $2,500) charges March 11. The charges resulted from an Oct. 9 incident in the town of Clifton.

Benjamin R. Peterson, 41, Hager City, posted a $3,000 signature bond on criminal damage to property, misdemeanor bail jumping and two knowingly violate a domestic abuse order-injunction charges March 11. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 18 incident in Prescott.

Raymond J. Reiter, 61, River Falls, pleaded innocent to and posted a $3,000 signature bond on a negligent handling of burning material charge March 11. The charge resulted from an April 28 incident in the town of River Falls.

Santana J. Schlegel, 18, Baldwin, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm charge March 10. The charge stemmed from a Nov. 28 incident in Spring Valley.

Dominic J. Tilsen, 21, St. Paul, posted a $7,000 signature bond on felony burglary of building/dwelling and criminal damage to property (over $2,500) charges March 11. The charges resulted from an Oct. 9 incident in the town of Clifton.

Lindsey L. Widgren, 29, River Falls, posted a $7,000 signature bond on felony possession of methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance charges March 11. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 18 incident in the town of Martell.

Chace A. Williams, 24, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on two disorderly conduct charges March 12. He also posted $150 cash bail on disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property charges. The charges resulted from incidents Jan. 12, Feb. 23 and March 12 in Ellsworth.

Alec J. Yarwood, 23, Hager City, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on possess drug paraphernalia and possession of THC charges March 11. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 18 in the town of Martell.

Benjamin M. Andrews, 37, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on a criminal damage to property charge and two disorderly conduct counts March 18. The charges resulted from a Dec. 5 incident in Ellsworth.

Michael R. Blanchard, 37, Prescott, posted a $10,000 signature bond on a felony OWI-fifth/sixth and operating after revocation (alcohol related) charges March 18. The charges stemmed from a March 18 incident in Prescott.

Wanda M. Goulet, 49, Ellsworth, posted a $7,000 signature bond on felony possession of methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia charges March 18. The charges resulted from a March 15 incident in Pierce County.

Natalie K. Kovach, 18, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony possession of narcotics, possess drug paraphernalia and possession of THC charges March 18. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 30 incident in the town of Martell.

Brandon S. Larson, 27, River Falls, posted a $10,000 signature bond on felony bail jumping and possess drug paraphernalia charges March 18. The charges resulted from a March 17 incident in River Falls.

Justin M. Lewis, 28, Hastings, Minn., posted a $10,000 signature bond on a felony third degree sexual assault charge March 18. The charge stemmed from a June 1 incident in River Falls.

Christopher R. Loesch, 40, River Falls, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $100 cash bail on a disorderly conduct charge March 18. The charge resulted from a March 17 incident in River Falls.

Kevin J. McNamara, 34, Ellsworth, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony bail jumping and operating after revocation (alcohol related) charges March 22. The charges stemmed from a March 21 incident in Ellsworth.

Trenton G. Nelson, 36, Spring Valley, pleaded innocent and posted a $2,000 signature bond on possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges March 18. The charges resulted from a Dec. 17 incident in the town of Martell.

Aaron G. Schillinger, 36, Spring Valley, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on a misdemeanor bail jumping charge March 18. The charge stemmed from a Nov. 21 incident in Elmwood.

Closed cases

Jason J. Kulla, 47, Prescott, was convicted of felony bail jumping and felony aggravated battery (use of dangerous weapon), sentenced to eight years of probation and 223 days in jail (142 days credit), ordered to complete a domestic abuse assessment, fined $518 and ordered to pay $1,130 in restitution March 6. Felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer, first degree sexual assault - use dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation and battery charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents Oct. 19 and May 15, 2018 in Prescott.

Antonio D. O'Brien, 22, Plum City, was convicted of possession of THC and sentenced to time served (12 days in jail, nine days with good time credit) March 4. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a May 11 incident in River Falls.

Amanda A. Skulski, 42, Rice Lake, was sentenced to 153 days in jail (116 with good time and time served credit) and ordered to pay $3,130.67 in civil judgment at a March 4 sentencing hearing for probation revocation. The sentencing stemmed from an Aug. 24, 2011 issue of worthless checks conviction. The charge resulted from a Sept. 18, 2010 incident in the town of Trenton.

Logan T. Sosebee, 21, Houston, Texas, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $277.80 March 6. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 1 incident in the town of Ellsworth.

Jeffrey S. Vold, 53, Ellsworth, was convicted of receiving or concealing stolen property, sentenced to one year of probation, fined $123.05 and ordered to pay joint restitution totalling $639.90 March 5. The charge resulted from an incident on or between Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2015 in the town of Trenton.

John P. Votaw, 54, River Falls, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $277.80 March 4. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 29 incident in River Falls.

Stalking, knowingly violate a domestic abuse order injunction, domestic abuse battery, computer message/threaten injury or harm, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct charges against Jeremy R. Wildeman, 35, Ellsworth, were dismissed March 6 due to the defendant being deceased. The charges resulted from incidents on and between Nov. 1-3, Nov. 4, on and between Nov. 15-16 and Feb. 17 in the town of Hartland.

A disorderly conduct charge against Dorian M. Cross, 45, River Falls, was dismissed March 13. The charge resulted from a Dec. 24, 2017 incident in River Falls.

Felony possession of methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia charges against Ryan M. Hanson, 36, Prescott, were dismissed without prejudice March 14. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 9 incident in Prescott.

Jackson L. Hundt, 17, Prescott, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 March 13. A criminal damage to property (as party to a crime) charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents April 22 and between Aug. 24-26 in Prescott.

Barrett A. Johnson, 34, Hudson, was convicted of OWI-seventh/eighth/ninth, sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision, fined $518, and ordered to install an ignition interlock device after a three-year driver's license revocation March 11. An operating with PAC charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 18, 2016 incident in River Falls.

Trever L. Leyde, 24, Cottage Grove, Minn., was sentenced to nine months in jail at a probation revocation sentencing hearing March 11. He was also ordered to pay $1,427.67 in unpaid court costs. He was convicted of theft-movable property and resisting/obstructing an officer Jan. 14, 2016. In a separate case, he was convicted of battery, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443. In that case, he also pleaded guilty to but entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a child abuse-intentionally cause harm charge. A battery charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents Oct. 12, 2013 and Aug. 11, 2018 in Prescott.

Battery and operate firearm while intoxicated charges against Timothy L. Morgan, 58, Prescott, were dismissed March 12. The charges stemmed from a 1997 incident in Pierce County.

A felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer charge against Joseph A. Perry, 37, Prescott, was dismissed March 11 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge resulted from a Sept. 9. 2017 incident in Prescott.

Disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer charges against Steven M. Rinker, 50, River Falls, were dismissed March 12 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 8, 2017 incident in River Falls.

John Robinson, 36, Lake City, Minn., was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 March 12. He pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a possession of methamphetamine charge. Misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of THC charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from a Dec. 29, 2017 incident in the town of Trenton.

Benjamin J. Schwartz, 26, Menomonie, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $443 March 15. Possess drug paraphernalia, possession of THC (as party to a crime) and two disorderly conduct charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents Nov. 29, 2017 in the town of Trimbelle and Oct. 6, 2017 in Ellsworth.

John A. Stuhl, 47, Prescott, was sentenced to one year of probation and 10 days in jail at a deferred judgment agreement revocation sentencing hearing March 15. Stuhl had entered a deferred judgment agreement on a criminal trespass to dwelling charge June 5, 2017. The charge stemmed from a Dec. 19, 2016 incident in Ellsworth.

Allen G. Thomas, 55, Pepin, was convicted of receiving or concealing stolen property, sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay $319.95 in restitution and fined $443 March 11. The charge resulted from a Dec. 8, 2017 incident in the town of Trenton.

Disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer, (two) and violate/harassment restraining order charges against Julie A. Thompson, 59, Hager City, were dismissed March 11. She pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a disorderly conduct charge as well. The charges stemmed from incidents Sept. 10 and 16, 2017 and Dec. 8, 2017 in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Dominick J. Wiles, 42, Woodville, was convicted of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, sentenced to 3.5 years of probation and fined $518 March 11. Strangulation and suffocation, battery and felony bail jumping charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents Nov. 13, 2017 in River Falls and April 6, 2018 in Ellsworth.

A possession of cocaine/coca charge against Kelvin L. Bradford, 38, River Falls, was dismissed without prejudice March 22. The charge stemmed from a March 16, 2013 incident in the town of River Falls.

Alexander L. Griffin, 20, New Richmond, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 March 19. The charge resulted from a June 20 incident in River Falls.

Disorderly conduct and possess drug paraphernalia charges against Timothy M. Huppert, 46, Ellsworth, were dismissed March 19 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 22, 2017 incident in Ellsworth.

Kaleb M. Julian, 32, Maiden Rock, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $518 March 22. Felony bail jumping and possess drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed. In a separate case, a deferred judgment of conviction agreement was revoked (related to possession of methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia charges) and Julian was sentenced to one year of probation (concurrent with above) and ordered to pay $518 in unpaid court costs. The charges resulted from incidents March 7, 2016 in the town of Union and June 2, 2018 in the town of Maiden Rock.

Kipp R. King, 52, Arkansaw, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 30 days jail/electric home monitoring and fined $518 March 21. Possess drug paraphernalia and operate without valid license (second within three years) charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from a May 29 incident in Ellsworth.

Michael C. Larson, 32, Hager City, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one day in jail (time served) and fined $443 March 21. A criminal trespass to dwelling charge was amended in the complaint. The charges stemmed from an April 22, 2018 incident in Bay City.

John H. Lumby, 42, River Falls, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, possess firearm-convicted of a felony and possess drug paraphernalia, sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,479 March 19. He is facing prison time if he doesn't successfully complete drug court or adhere to probation conditions. The charges resulted from an Oct. 22 incident in the town of Martell.

A take/drive vehicle without consent-abandon vehicle charge against Brent A. Lunde, 32, Maiden Rock, was dismissed March 19 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 5, 2017 incident in the town of Maiden Rock.

Lauro L. Maldonado, 48, Rochester, Minn., was convicted of carrying a concealed knife and disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $886 March 18. The charges resulted from an Aug. 28 incident in the town of Trenton.

Karla D. Olson, 49, River Falls, was convicted of resisting/obstructing an officer and fined $443 March 18. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 13 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

John W. Thompson, 60, Edina, Minn., was convicted of fail/obtain deer hunting license, fined $443 and a three-year hunting license privilege revocation was ordered March 21. The charge resulted from a Nov. 26, 2017 incident in the town of Trenton.

Tanner R. Thornton, 35, Somerset, was sentenced to three years of probation at a probation revocation sentencing hearing March 18 stemming from May 21, 2018 convictions for possession of methamphetamine, OWI-third and felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer. A 1.5-year prison sentence followed by two years of extended supervision was stayed. The charges stemmed from incidents July 7, 2017 and Jan. 9, 2018 in the town of Trenton.

Deferred prosecution

Kierra J. Eicher, 25, River Falls, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred judgment agreement on two disorderly conduct charges March 18. The charges resulted from incidents March 6 and May 27, 2018 in River Falls.