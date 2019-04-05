Pierce County Sheriff's Office: citations, arrests and more

• Samantha L. Forberg, 20, Ellsworth, was cited for operating without a valid license after a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. March 25 at Chestnut and Main streets in Ellsworth.

• Seth W. Harrison, 19, River Falls, was cited for operating without a valid license and no insurance after a traffic stop at 10:55 a.m. March 26 at 850th Street and Highway 29 near River Falls.

• Clinton J. Long, 40, Pine City, Minn., was cited for operating without a valid license-third offense and warned for other violations after a traffic stop for failure to stop at a stop sign at 10:59 a.m. March 26 at Cascade Avenue and Main Street in River Falls.

• James B. Smith, 46, Red Wing, Minn., was stopped cited for operating without a valid license and warned for registration violations after a traffic stop at 2:47 p.m. March 26 at 150th Avenue West and Highway 35 in Bay City. The plates didn't belong on the vehicle.

• Jake A. Macedo, 26, Ellsworth, was cited for speeding in area not posted - 55 miles per hour zone after a traffic stop at 1:21 a.m. March 27 at W12495 Highway 10 in Prescott. He was also warned for no proof of insurance.

• Jeremy J. Dahlby, 41, St. Paul Park, Minn., was cited for speeding in area not posted - 55 mph zone at 11:59 p.m. March 27 at County Road QQ and Highway 29 in Prescott.

• Kenneth C. Mackenzie, 20, Prescott, was cited for speeding in area not posted - 55 mph zone after a traffic stop at 11:15 p.m. March 28 at County Road QQ and Highway 29 in Prescott.

• A driver was cited for not having a valid license at 11:28 a.m. March 29 at Highway 10 and Broad Street in Prescott.

• A driver was cited for failure to move over or slow down for emergency vehicle at 1:17 p.m. March 30 at Highway 63 and 760th Avenue in Spring Valley. Driver was unable to provide proof of valid insurance. Citation was issued and explained.

• A driver was cited for operating without a valid license (second) after a traffic stop at 3:13 p.m. March 30 at 770th Street and Highway 29 in River Falls.

• A vehicle was stopped for speeding at 10:59 p.m. March 30 at Highway 63 and 825th Street North. in Hager City. A search was conducted due to the odor of marijuana. Driver was cited for possession of THC and expired registration.

• A driver was cited for operating without insurance after a traffic stop for speeding at 9:35 a.m. March 31 at 1090th Street and Highway 29 in River Falls.

• A driver was cited for operating without a license after a traffic stop at 5:33 p.m. March 31 at 870th Street and Highway 10 in Ellsworth.

Arrests

• Andrew E. Krech, 38, Ellsworth, was arrested on suspicion of knowingly violating a domestic abuse order at 8:31 a.m. March 25 at N8083 290th St. in Spring Valley after a complaint was made.

• Erick L. Langer, 44, Ellsworth, was contacted at 7:37 p.m. March 27 at W6286 Highway 63 in Ellsworth and arrested on failure to appear for warrant.

• Michael C. Gutting, 52, Ellsworth, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after dispatchers were sent for a fight at 11:52 p.m. March 30 at W8941 Highway 10 in Ellsworth. A male was hit in the head with a glass. Statements were collected.

• Jordan T. Shilts, 41, Ellsworth, was arrested on suspicion of OWI at 1:13 a.m. March 31 at County Road EE and Highway 35 in Bay City after deputies responded to a car versus power pole crash. Driver later returned to the scene uninjured and was taken into custody.

Thefts, fraud and lost property

• A message was left for a complainant at 8:37 a.m. March 26 on 965th Street in River Falls whose bike was stolen from their garage within the past five or six weeks.

• A light brown wallet was reported at 11:57 p.m. March 27 to have gone missing the day before near Ellsworth.

• A complainant called in at 8:51 a.m. March 28 from a residence on 760th Street, Ellsworth, who is an employee at a business where money has gone missing from different Brotoloc homes. Complainant is working on compiling a list of amounts, location, victim, etc and will call again.

• An attempt to locate was faxed out to all agencies at 9:39 p.m. March 28 for a stolen double axel car hauler trailer.

• A female reported at 2:04 p.m. March 29 from a County Road J residence that a male attempted to scam her out of $500 through the phone and internet. The male was unsuccessful.

Harassment complaints

• A subject reported being threatened by another subject at her school at 11:53 p.m. March 27 at 907 Main St. in Plum City. The superintendent was notified.

• A caller wanted to report at 10:26 a.m. March 30 at W7233 155th Ave. in Bay City that he feels he is being harassed by a next door neighbor who moved in a few weeks ago. The caller had been receiving texts and threats from the neighbor and wants it to cease. A message was left for the neighbor.

Dealing with dogs

• A loose dog was reported at 7:27 p.m. March 25 at W6314 Main St. in Bay City. The complainant had captured the dog and the dog's owner was located by police and the owner was warned for dog at large.

• Officers were dispatched to a report of a dog bite on a juvenile at 9:36 p.m. March 28 at N8270 County Road I in Spring Valley. Quarantine paperwork was completed.

• A complainant called in about a barking dog at 4:36 a.m. April 1 at N331 Newman Ave. in Spring Valley. This and other dog complaints appear to be an ongoing issue for this address as this is the second complaint in a week. At the time an officer arrived, dogs could not be heard barking. Spring Valley Police Department is working on the issue and information was sent to the address.

Dangerous driver

A caller reported at 7:08 a.m. March 29 at highways 10 and 63 near Ellsworth that a vehicle with EMT plates drives at a high rate of speed every weekday morning between 5-5:15 a.m. traveling southbound on Highway 63 from Ellsworth to Red Wing. The driver passes multiple cars when possible at over 80 miles per hour. The caller requested extra patrol.

Relationship issues

• Officers were called to a residence on 500th Avenue in Hager City at 12:31 a.m. March 25 for an argument between boyfriend and girlfriend. The female left the residence for the night.

• A caller reported at 3:34 p.m. March 30 at N4075 450th St. in Ellsworth that his girlfriend took the car he was given by a friend without the caller or owner's permission. A message was left for the girlfriend who then had her family threaten the caller that he needs to move out of their shared residence tonight. Caller went to pick up the car and will call the sheriff's office later if there are issues with his girlfriend or landlord.

Damage done

A male complainant wanted to report damage to his mailbox at 8:41 p.m. March 28 at W9747 710th Ave. River Falls in case others in the area showed up but wanted no further action.

Accidents

• A male subject was moving his girlfriend's vehicle at 8:45 p.m. March 30 at W9463 690th Ave. in River Falls and backed into a truck parked in the driveway. The male then slid into the ditch. Crash took place in a driveway of a private residence. Driver and owner info was exchanged.

• A vehicle was backing up in the parking lot of Highway 63 Lot N1833 in the town of Trenton at 9:12 p.m. and struck a second vehicle, owned by Kim M. Morth, Hager City, which was legally parked on the north side of the lot. The first vehicle left the scene without reporting the crash. The second vehicle was unoccupied at the time.

Black eye

A subject was reported to have gotten a black eye at 11:09 a.m. March 31 at W5462 County Road N in Beldenville.