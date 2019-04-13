• Reggie D. Gilbertson, 43, Hudson, was arrested at 6:09 p.m. April 1 at 330th Avenue and 490th Street in Ellsworth after being found slumped over the steering wheel in his vehicle that was in the ditch. No injuries were reported and he was arrested on suspicion of OWI-sixth and probation violation.

• Rachel L. McChane, 39, Ellsworth, was observed driving to the shoulder of the roadway multiple times in a short distance at 11:15 p.m. April 3 on Crosstown Road in Ellsworth. The Wisconsin plate showed an expired status and upon contact with the driver, indicators that she may be under the influence of intoxicants were identified. She was arrested on suspicion of OWI-first offense after running through field sobriety tests.

• Tyler W. Eggenberger, 29, River Falls, was arrested at 6:56 p.m. April 5 at 760th Avenue and Highway 65 in River Falls on suspicion of operating with prohibited alcohol concentration and operating a motor vehicle after revocation. He was observed driving across the center and fog line all over the road and River Falls Police Department were able to stop the vehicle.

• Ethan A. Galstad, 45, Arkansaw, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. April 6 at highways 10 and 63 in Ellsworth on suspicion of fleeing and obstructing or resisting an officer. Officers received complaints about his driving and the vehicle fled. Spikes stopped the vehicle.

Citations

• Kris D. Flock, 53, Beldenville, was cited for animal running at large after notice at 7:20 p.m. April 2 at W6543 County Road N in Beldenville. Officers responded for a report of a dog running at large on the complainant's property and a statement was collected and the dog's owners were interviewed.

• Jose Diaz Bahenas, 37, Minneapolis, was stopped for speeding and cited for operating without a valid license at 7:02 a.m. April 3 at 750th Street and Highway 65 in Beldenville.

• Brady L. Reetz, 24, Hudson, was stopped and warned for speeding at 7:17 a.m. April 3 at 1250th Street and County Road F in River Falls. He was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

• Jessica J. Frater, 33, Minneapolis, was stopped and cited for operating while suspended at 1:07 p.m. April 4 at 1200th Street and Highway 35 in Prescott.

• Kristin E. Galetka, 50, Ellsworth, was stopped and cited for speeding in area not posted - 55 miles per hour zone at 5:29 p.m. April 4 at 1170th Street and Highway 10 in Prescott.

• Anthony Russell R. Para, 27, River Falls, was stopped and city for speeding in area not posted - 55 miles per hour zone at 7:22 p.m. April 4 at 650th Avenue and Highway 65 in Beldenville.

Accidents

• Sheriff's office and the Department of Natural Resources responded to an ATV accident at 5:36 p.m. April 6 at N7971 747th St. in River Falls.

• A vehicle driven by Todd L. Peterson, 56, Spring Valley, was traveling southbound on County Road B near the town of Spring Lake at 5:43 p.m. April 1 when it stopped in the road way. The vehicle attempted to back up to enter a driveway on the east side of the road across the entire roadway. A second vehicle, driven by Robin R. Connell, 61, Spring Valley, was traveling southbound on County Road B when it came over the hill and attempted to avoid striking the first vehicle by veering to the left. The first vehicle backed into the side of the second vehicle as it was passing. Both vehicles sustained functional damage but were not towed.

• A vehicle driven by Jordan T. Shilts, 23, Ellsworth, was traveling northbound on County Road EE from Highway 35 in Bay City at 1:12 a.m. March 31 and lost control on the clear and dry road, leaving the roadway and entering the east ditch. The vehicle struck a power pole and came to rest. The driver left the scene on foot until located by law enforcement. The vehicle was towed due to disabling damage and Shilts was cited for operating while under the influence, failure to keep vehicle under control, failure of operator to notify police of accident and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration of 0.15 (1st).

Bear versus vehicle

A driver struck a bear at 9:15 p.m. April 3 at Highway 35 south of County Road O near Bay City. The driver and passenger were checked out by EMS due to airbag deployment but refused transport. The bear was deceased upon arrival and the driver wanted to take the animal. Department of Natural Resources was contact and driver was advised of self-report form.

Burglary

Deputies responded to a burglary on Highway 10 in Prescott at 3:39 p.m. April 5. Information was gathered at the scene and evidence was collected.

Harassment

A harassment complaint was received at 11:46 a.m. April 3 at W7233 155th Ave. in Bay City that stated a neighbor has been excessively calling law enforcement on the complainant.

Trespassing

Two subjects were reported trespassing on railroad property at 11:41 p.m. April 1 at County Road K and Highway 35 in Hager City.

Family fight

A possible fight between mother and son was reported at 7:41 p.m. April 7 at W8001 150th Ave. in Hager City. Interviews were conducted and Children, Youth and Families was contacted. The son was transported by family to a grandparent's residence for the night.