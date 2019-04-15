Pierce County Circuit Court briefs

Barrett A. Johnson, 34, Hudson, was convicted of OWI-seventh/eighth/ninth, sentenced to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision, fined $518, and ordered to install an ignition interlock device after a three-year driver's license revocation March 11. An operating with PAC charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 18, 2016 incident in River Falls.

Trever L. Leyde, 24, Cottage Grove, Minn., was sentenced to nine months in jail at a probation revocation sentencing hearing March 11. He was also ordered to pay $1,427.67 in unpaid court costs. He was convicted of theft-movable property and resisting/obstructing an officer Jan. 14, 2016. In a separate case, he was convicted of battery, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443. In that case, he also pleaded guilty to but entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a child abuse-intentionally cause harm charge. A battery charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents Oct. 12, 2013 and Aug. 11, 2018 in Prescott.

Battery and operate firearm while intoxicated charges against Timothy L. Morgan, 58, Prescott, were dismissed March 12. The charges stemmed from a 1997 incident in Pierce County.

A felony battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer charge against Joseph A. Perry, 37, Prescott, was dismissed March 11 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge resulted from a Sept. 9. 2017 incident in Prescott.

Disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer charges against Steven M. Rinker, 50, River Falls, were dismissed March 12 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 8, 2017 incident in River Falls.

John Robinson, 36, Lake City, Minn., was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 March 12. He pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a possession of methamphetamine charge. Misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of THC charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from a Dec. 29, 2017 incident in the town of Trenton.

Benjamin J. Schwartz, 26, Menomonie, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $443 March 15. Possess drug paraphernalia, possession of THC (as party to a crime) and two disorderly conduct charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents Nov. 29, 2017 in the town of Trimbelle and Oct. 6, 2017 in Ellsworth.

John A. Stuhl, 47, Prescott, was sentenced to one year of probation and 10 days in jail at a deferred judgment agreement revocation sentencing hearing March 15. Stuhl had entered a deferred judgment agreement on a criminal trespass to dwelling charge June 5, 2017. The charge stemmed from a Dec. 19, 2016 incident in Ellsworth.

Allen G. Thomas, 55, Pepin, was convicted of receiving or concealing stolen property, sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay $319.95 in restitution and fined $443 March 11. The charge resulted from a Dec. 8, 2017 incident in the town of Trenton.

Disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer, (two) and violate/harassment restraining order charges against Julie A. Thompson, 59, Hager City, were dismissed March 11. She pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a disorderly conduct charge as well. The charges stemmed from incidents Sept. 10 and 16, 2017 and Dec. 8, 2017 in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Dominick J. Wiles, 42, Woodville, was convicted of felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm, sentenced to 3.5 years of probation and fined $518 March 11. Strangulation and suffocation, battery and felony bail jumping charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents Nov. 13, 2017 in River Falls and April 6, 2018 in Ellsworth.

A possession of cocaine/coca charge against Kelvin L. Bradford, 38, River Falls, was dismissed without prejudice March 22. The charge stemmed from a March 16, 2013 incident in the town of River Falls.

Alexander L. Griffin, 20, New Richmond, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 March 19. The charge resulted from a June 20 incident in River Falls.

Disorderly conduct and possess drug paraphernalia charges against Timothy M. Huppert, 46, Ellsworth, were dismissed March 19 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 22, 2017 incident in Ellsworth.

Kaleb M. Julian, 32, Maiden Rock, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $518 March 22. Felony bail jumping and possess drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed. In a separate case, a deferred judgment of conviction agreement was revoked (related to possession of methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia charges) and Julian was sentenced to one year of probation (concurrent with above) and ordered to pay $518 in unpaid court costs. The charges resulted from incidents March 7, 2016 in the town of Union and June 2, 2018 in the town of Maiden Rock.

Kipp R. King, 52, Arkansaw, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to 30 days jail/electric home monitoring and fined $518 March 21. Possess drug paraphernalia and operate without valid license (second within three years) charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from a May 29 incident in Ellsworth.

Michael C. Larson, 32, Hager City, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one day in jail (time served) and fined $443 March 21. A criminal trespass to dwelling charge was amended in the complaint. The charges stemmed from an April 22, 2018 incident in Bay City.

John H. Lumby, 42, River Falls, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, possess firearm-convicted of a felony and possess drug paraphernalia, sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,479 March 19. He is facing prison time if he doesn't successfully complete drug court or adhere to probation conditions. The charges resulted from an Oct. 22 incident in the town of Martell.

A take/drive vehicle without consent-abandon vehicle charge against Brent A. Lunde, 32, Maiden Rock, was dismissed March 19 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 5, 2017 incident in the town of Maiden Rock.

Lauro L. Maldonado, 48, Rochester, Minn., was convicted of carrying a concealed knife and disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $886 March 18. The charges resulted from an Aug. 28 incident in the town of Trenton.

Karla D. Olson, 49, River Falls, was convicted of resisting/obstructing an officer and fined $443 March 18. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 13 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

John W. Thompson, 60, Edina, Minn., was convicted of fail/obtain deer hunting license, fined $443 and a three-year hunting license privilege revocation was ordered March 21. The charge resulted from a Nov. 26, 2017 incident in the town of Trenton.

Tanner R. Thornton, 35, Somerset, was sentenced to three years of probation at a probation revocation sentencing hearing March 18 stemming from May 21, 2018 convictions for possession of methamphetamine, OWI-third and felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer. A 1.5-year prison sentence followed by two years of extended supervision was stayed. The charges stemmed from incidents July 7, 2017 and Jan. 9, 2018 in the town of Trenton.

Deferred prosecution

Kierra J. Eicher, 25, River Falls, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred judgment agreement on two disorderly conduct charges March 18. The charges resulted from incidents March 6 and May 27, 2018 in River Falls.

Initial appearances

Beau J. Allyn, 30, Red Wing, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted $150 cas bail on misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct charges March 28. ON March 29, the disorderly conduct charge was amended to an ordinance violation, of which he was convicted and fined $277.80. and the other two charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 14 incident in the town of Trenton.

Peter N. Ault, 25, Eau Claire, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on possess amphetamine/LSD/psilocin, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges March 25. The charges resulted from a Nov. 1 incident in the town of El Paso.

Joshua J. Bach, 37, Bay City, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on a violate harassment/restraining order charge March 25. The charge stemmed from a Dec. 21 incident in Bay City.

Dante K. Barbee, 20, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $10,000 signature bond on theft-movable property, possession of THC and unlawful phone use-threaten with obscenity charges March 25. The charges resulted from a March 9 incident in River Falls.

Raya E. Godwin, 22, Menomonie, posted a $10,000 signature bond on felony child abuse-recklessly cause harm and causing mental harm to child charges March 25. The charges stemmed from an Oct. 19 incident in Ellsworth.

Erick L. Langer, 44, Ellsworth, posted a $10,000 signature bond on a felony theft-business setting charge March 28. The charge resulted from incidents between June 1 and Oct. 16, 2018 in Ellsworth.

Matthew B. Lowry, 23, Randolph, Minn., posted a $10,000 signature bond on a felony third degree sexual assault charge March 25. The charge stemmed from a Feb. 24 incident in Pierce County.

Brendan D. Maher, 25, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge March 27. The charge resulted from a Dec. 31 incident in River Falls.

Micah M. Marrison, 19, Red Wing, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony substantial battery-intend bodily harm and misdemeanor bail jumping charges March 28. The charges stemmed from a Nov. 25 incident in the town of Trenton.

Jose A. Sermeno-Ramirez, 38, Roberts, pleaded innocent and posted a $2,500 signature bond on two misdemeanor bail jumping charges and one operating while revoked (alcohol related) charge March 25. The charges resulted from a Feb. 25 incident in Prescott.

Scott J. Weber, 37, Plum City, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $1,150 cash bail on disorderly conduct, intentionally mistreat animals, possess drug paraphernalia and contact after domestic abuse arrest charges March 25. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 23 incident in the town of Rock Elm.

Danielle A. White, 32, Red Wing, Minn., posted a $10,000 signature bond on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge March 25. The charge resulted from a March 24 incident in Prescott.

Devin D. Williams, 24, Ellsworth, posted a $1,000 signature bond on a possession of THC and operate without valid license (second within three years) charges March 27. The charges stemmed from a Sept. 13 incident in the town of Trenton.

Closed cases

Michael A. Cooper, 38, Ellsworth, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $443 March 25. A criminal damage to property was read in but dismissed. The charges resulted from a May 3 incident in Ellsworth.

A felony possession of methamphetamine charge against Charles O. Kester, 50, Prescott, was dismissed March 29 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 24, 2017 incident in Prescott.

Megan R. Larson, 30, Prescott, was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $886 March 25. Felony battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing an officer charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from an Oct. 24 incident in Prescott.

James M. Leonard, 25, Ellsworth, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to one year and one day in prison and fined $518 March 27. Possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed. Leonard was also sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years of extended supervision (concurrent) and ordered to pay $515 in court costs at a probation revocation sentencing hearing March 27, stemming from a Sept. 12, 2016 manufacture/deliver THC conviction. The charges stemmed from incidents Nov. 24, 2015 in Ellsworth and Jan. 23, 2019 in Bay City.

A possess drug paraphernalia charge against Fabrice Lugali, 26, St. Paul, was dismissed March 26. The charge resulted from an Aug. 5 incident in Prescott.

Charles A. McCarty, 38, Hudson, was convicted of damage to property, fined $277.80 and ordered to pay $400.61 in restitution March 26. The charge stemmed from a Nov. 12, 2015 incident in River Falls.

Derek M. Runnion, 29, Eau Claire, was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia and fined $443 March 25. A possession of THC charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a Dec. 15, 2017 incident in Prescott.

Deandre L. Ward, 34, River Falls, was convicted of battery and fined $443 March 26. Strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a July 7 incident in River Falls.

Deferred prosecution

Devin A. Christopherson, 24, River Falls, was convicted of two receiving or concealing stolen property charges, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $1,651 March 25. He pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on another receiving stolen property charge. The charges resulted from incidents June 4, July 10 and July 11, 2017 in the town of River Falls.

Kylie B. Dutch, 24, River Falls, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a disorderly conduct charge March 27. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 29 incident in River Falls.

Tara K. McNiff, 28, River Falls, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge March 25. The charge resulted from an Aug. 17, 2017 incident in Bay City.

Austin W. Sheppard, 27, Cedar, Minn., pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge March 25. The charge stemmed from an April 10 incident in the town of River Falls.

Daniel B. Slotto, 31, Lake City, Minn., was convicted of a possess drug paraphernalia (as party to a crime) charge, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 March 25. He pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a felony possession of methamphetamine (as party to a crime) charge March 25. A possession of controlled substance (as party to a crime) charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a June 6, 2016 incident in the town of Hartland.