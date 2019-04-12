Red Wing man in custody after accidental shooting

Dustin James Buntemeyer, 23, was booked into Goodhue County jail on April 11. Charges include possession of ammo/any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for a crime of violence, dangerous weapons-reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, possession of ammo/any firearm, shooting victim-duty to render aid.

According to a criminal complaint, Buntemeyer, Kusnierek and Daquan Eugune Espinoza, 25, and another unnamed individual were at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Espinoza stated a weapon, that he believed to be owned by Buntemeyer, was being used as a prop for photographs. The group was drinking and smoking, according to the criminal complaint.

Espinoza said he went to use the bathroom when he heard a single shot fired somewhere in the residence. Upon entering the kitchen, he found Kusnierek was on the floor, shot in the stomach. Buntemeyer allegedly told Espinoza, “I didn’t know there was a clip in it.”

The individuals fled the scene leaving the gun and Kusnierek in the residence.

Authorities interviewed Buntemeyer on April 11, who admitted to the accidental shooting and that the gun was his own.

Buntemeyer stated he and Kusnierek were wrestling with the weapon, Buntemeyer trying to twist it out of Kusnierek’s hands with the barrel facing toward the victim.

The 20-year-old was transported by the Red Wing Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing and then transferred to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester.

His condition was unknown at press time.