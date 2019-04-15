Allison Ann MacDonald, 29, was charged with felony burglary of a dwelling and felony theft of movable property $5,000-$10,000 close to a month after a March 2 incident in which she allegedly was caught on surveillance footage removing the property from a Rimoe Ranch tack room.

The felony burglary charge carries a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison and a $25,000 fine while felony theft is punishable by up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities were informed Monday, March 4, of an early morning burglary March 2 in which four saddles and a pair of black leather chaps were taken from a tack room at Rimoe Ranch.

The total of the three victims' missing property was estimated at $7,935.20.

Surveillance video showed a car pull into the facility driveway at 3:17 a.m. and park on the east side of the lot. A female wearing blue jeans with bedazzled pockets, a jacket with four large buttons in a diamond pattern and a hood or towel covering most of her head and face exited the vehicle and entered the tack room through the west entrance.

Once inside the room, the female set a saddle next to the door, then backed her truck up to the door and loaded four saddles inside the vehicle before driving away.

The surveillance footage was placed on social media.

"Several parties had come forward with information about the identity of the female suspect as well as the truck seen on the surveillance footage," one investigator's report states.

Authorities learned MacDonald lived in Red Wing and went to her residence before eventually making contact with her at her job in Northfield, Minn., where they observed MacDonald's truck in the parking lot, which was similar to the truck in the surveillance footage.

MacDonald told investigators she learned of the stolen saddles through social media and admitted the person in the video looked like her, but that ultimately she had no role in the theft.

When asked whether she was in Wisconsin over the weekend in question, MacDonald repeatedly replied, "Not to my knowledge." No evidence was found in her vehicle.

St. Croix County authorities contacted the Goodhue County, Minn., Sheriff's Office to inform them of the investigation.

A Goodhue County deputy was able to locate MacDonald's horse trailer and observed multiple saddles in plain view, but by the time they returned with a search warrant the following day, the saddles were gone.

Counsel for MacDonald contacted authorities March 5 and stated MacDonald said she was in possession of the stolen property and on March 7 four saddles and a pair of chaps matching the stolen items were brought to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office on MacDonald's behalf.