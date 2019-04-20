• Shawn P. Vinje, 21, Lakeville, was cited for speeding after a traffic stop at 12:03 a.m. April 10 at 1170th Street and Highway 29 in Prescott. Vinje said he needed to go that fast to pass a car.

• Clayton M. Hinderscheid, 44, River Falls, was cited for operating a motor vehicle after suspension at 3:54 p.m. April 10 after a traffic stop at 770th Avenue and Highway 65 in River Falls.

• Scott J. Tisland, 43, Red Wing, Minn., was cited for failure to keep vehicle under control and possession of open intoxicants in motor vehicle at 8:24 p.m. April 10 at 170th Avenue and Highway 35 in Hager City.

Arrests

• Dylan W. Krauss, 51, Hager City, was taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated at 11:45 a.m. April 13 at 943rd Street and Highway OO in Hager City. Deputies were requested to respond to the address for suspicious activity. The complainant stated someone drove off the roadway and into the field and was stuck. Deputies made contact with the driver who smelled of intoxicants and was determined to be too intoxicated to drive after taking the field sobriety tests.

• Angel M. Conner, 39, Glenwood City, was stopped for expired registration and a defective brake lamp at 8:16 p.m. April 13 at highways 10 and 63 in Ellsworth; drugs and drug paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle. Conner was taken into custody on a probation/ parole hold and on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

April blizzard traffic reports

Over 51 cars were reported having gone into the ditch, gotten stuck in the roadways or were stalled out or disabled April 10-11 during the early spring blizzard.

Accidents

• A legally parked vehicle owned by Deborah L. Avestruz, River Falls, was allegedly struck by an unknown vehicle on South Second Street to the east of the McKay Avenue and Second Street intersection in Spring Valley at 6:39 p.m. The gray 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle had been parked there since 7:30 a.m. and the owner found the vehicle with damage on the left side rear of the car.

• A vehicle driven by Allen R. Mitchell, 64, Pepin, was traveling southbound on Highway 35 near Diamond Bluff in wet and snowy conditions at 11:57 p.m. April 10 when it lost control,entered the right ditch going sideways, struck a large rock with the back right driver's side of the vehicle, resulting in Mitchell's death at 12:24 a.m. Alcohol and drug test results are pending.

• A vehicle driven by Annie D. Baker, 38, Ellsworth, was traveling eastbound on 570th Avenue in Ellsworth at 6:50 p.m. April 10 when the vehicle hit a slush/snow pile and lost control, entered the opposite ditch and struck multiple privately owned fence posts. The vehicle came to a stop on private property and was towed due to disabling damage.

• A vehicle driven by Scott J. Tisland, 43, Red Wing, Minn., was traveling westbound on 170th Avenue in Trenton near Great River Road April 10 when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, entered a drainage ditch and stopped on breaker rocks. Tisland left prior to law enforcement arrival and failed to call in. Tisland was contacted by a phone call and he stated he didn't know he had to call about the accident. He also denied using alcohol or drugs and said he had been wearing a seat belt. Liquid in a thermos cup smelling of alcohol tested positive using a PBT. Tisland was cited for failure to keep vehicle under control and possession of open intoxicants in the motor vehicle.

Rattlesnake relocated

A rattlesnake was reported to be occupying a residential basement at 3:43 p.m. April 13 at N1658 County Road C in Bay City. The snake was relocated.

Miscellaneous

• Drug paraphernalia was found in the Pierce County Sheriff's Office facility at 1:39 a.m. April 15 at 555 W. Overlook Drive in Ellsworth.

• Locks were discovered to have been broken the night prior to the time of the report at 3:05 p.m. April 9 at a 520th Avenue residence near Ellsworth. It is unknown if anything is missing.

• A caller could not get a hold of the owner at Regelman's around 8:14 a.m. April 8 at W6698 150th Ave. in Bay City, where the caller's boat was in storage. The Sheriff's office provided the caller with the owner's cell phone number. This could be an on-going issue due to the Regelman's having to take the business back after leaving it in the care of unreliable people, the report said. Their cell numbers can be given out to callers who may not have their current cell numbers.

• A credit card number was reported stolen at 9:53 a.m. April 14 at 625 First St. in Plum City.