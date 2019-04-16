Man found dead inside vehicle in Roberts

Roberts Police Chief Aaron McWilliams said a deceased man appeared to be inside, but officers first needed firefighters to help determine the danger level posed by chemicals in the vehicle. Firefighters spoke with state hazardous materials officials, who provided phone assistance to render safe access to the vehicle's interior, McWilliams said.

He said the man was a Minnesota resident.

Crisis services are offered through St. Croix County on a 24/7 basis by calling 911.

More resources are available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — 1-800-273-TALK(8255).