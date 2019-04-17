Farmington man gropes woman, charges allege

Jordan Scott Togbah, 24, of Farmington was arrested at his home on April 5.

The alleged crime took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in front of the victim's Farmington home when Togbah allegedly grabbed the woman in a sexual manner, according to Farmington detective Shawn Scovill.

"She provided a description and said she recalled seeing the individual at Family Fresh grocery store prior to event," Scovill said.

According to the police report, the victim said she was followed home from the grocery store by the man. He was described as a black male, approximately 5-foot-10, 20 years old and wore a blue camouflaged, hooded sweatshirt, driving a possibly newer Chevrolet with a sunroof.

Farmington Police Department reviewed video store surveillance from Family Fresh. Police solved the case after receiving more than 13 tips from the tipline after the department posted photos of Togbah inside the grocery store and outside in the parking lot with his car.

"We posted images on Facebook and received tips that led to his identification," Scovill said.

The woman said she did not know Togbah.

"It is pretty rare within our city to have these types of crimes and we appreciate the public's support and their input in solving the case," Scovill said.