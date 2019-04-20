Pierce County Circuit Court briefs

A felony possession of methamphetamine charge against Charles O. Kester, 50, Prescott, was dismissed March 29 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 24, 2017 incident in Prescott.

Megan R. Larson, 30, Prescott, was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $886 March 25. Felony battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing an officer charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from an Oct. 24 incident in Prescott.

James M. Leonard, 25, Ellsworth, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to one year and one day in prison and fined $518 March 27. Possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed. Leonard was also sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years of extended supervision (concurrent) and ordered to pay $515 in court costs at a probation revocation sentencing hearing March 27, stemming from a Sept. 12, 2016 manufacture/deliver THC conviction. The charges stemmed from incidents Nov. 24, 2015 in Ellsworth and Jan. 23, 2019 in Bay City.

A possess drug paraphernalia charge against Fabrice Lugali, 26, St. Paul, was dismissed March 26. The charge resulted from an Aug. 5 incident in Prescott.

Charles A. McCarty, 38, Hudson, was convicted of damage to property, fined $277.80 and ordered to pay $400.61 in restitution March 26. The charge stemmed from a Nov. 12, 2015 incident in River Falls.

Derek M. Runnion, 29, Eau Claire, was convicted of possess drug paraphernalia and fined $443 March 25. A possession of THC charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a Dec. 15, 2017 incident in Prescott.

Deandre L. Ward, 34, River Falls, was convicted of battery and fined $443 March 26. Strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a July 7 incident in River Falls.

Deferred prosecution

Devin A. Christopherson, 24, River Falls, was convicted of two receiving or concealing stolen property charges, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $1,651 March 25. He pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on another receiving stolen property charge. The charges resulted from incidents June 4, July 10 and July 11, 2017 in the town of River Falls.

Kylie B. Dutch, 24, River Falls, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a disorderly conduct charge March 27. The charge stemmed from a Sept. 29 incident in River Falls.

Tara K. McNiff, 28, River Falls, pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge March 25. The charge resulted from an Aug. 17, 2017 incident in Bay City.

Austin W. Sheppard, 27, Cedar, Minn., pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge March 25. The charge stemmed from an April 10 incident in the town of River Falls.

Daniel B. Slotto, 31, Lake City, Minn., was convicted of a possess drug paraphernalia (as party to a crime) charge, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 March 25. He pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred prosecution agreement on a felony possession of methamphetamine (as party to a crime) charge March 25. A possession of controlled substance (as party to a crime) charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from a June 6, 2016 incident in the town of Hartland.

Initial appearances

Matthew J. Anderson, 34, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $150 cash bail on a disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) charge April 2. The charge resulted from a March 17 incident in Ellsworth.

Zechariah C. Campbell, 39, Hinckley, Minn., pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $150 cash bail on a disorderly conduct charge April 1. The charge stemmed from a Dec. 11 incident in the town of Salem.

Maria D. Esquivel, Milwaukee, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on three issue of worthless checks charges April 4. The charges stemmed from incidents Aug. 5 and 6 in Ellsworth and Aug. 4 in Prescott.

Reggie D. Gilbertson, 43, Hudson, posted a $10,000 signature bond on a felony OWI (fifth or sixth) charge April 2. The charge resulted from an April 1 incident in the town of Hartland.

August A. Gutting, 35, River Falls, posted a $10,000 signature bond on felony possess / distribute / exhibit an intimate representation and computer message-threaten / injury or harm charges April 1. The charges stemmed from incidents on or about March 23, 2018 through Sept. 18, 2018 in River Falls.

Christopher G. Hoff, 35, St. Cloud, Minn., was ordered to pay $250 cash bail on a drive or operate without consent-abandon vehicle charge April 2. On April 9, Hoff was sentenced to six months in jail (concurrent to a Crow Wing County, Minn. case) and ordered to pay $158.25 in restitution. The charge resulted from an April 20, 2018 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

Jacob A. Kinkade, 18, Woodville, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges April 3. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 5 incident in the town of Spring Lake.

Sirena M. Lenz, 39, Newport, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony forgery-uttering charge April 5. The charge resulted from an incident on and between April 1 and 2 in Prescott.

Vincent P. Levers, 30, Ellsworth, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony falsely present noncontrolled substance charge April 5. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 14 incident in Ellsworth. He also waived extradition to Winona County, Minn., where he is charged with gross misdemeanor motor vehicle registration - intent to escape tax, receiving stolen property, drug possession - over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle and fail to provide proof of insurance - driver.

William P. Luther, 71, Spring Valley, pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on a fourth degree sexual assault charge April 1. The charge stemmed from incidents on or around June 2017 through September 2018 in Spring Valley.

Valerie L. Miller, 37, Hager City, pleaded innocent and posted a $5,000 signature bond on operate without valid license (second within three years) and resisting or obstructing an officer charges April 1. The charges resulted from a Jan. 27 incident in Bay City.

Jacob P. Passofaro, 19, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges April 1. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 5 incident in the town of Spring Lake.

Zackary J. Rivard, 26, Shakopee, Minn., posted a $10,000 signature bond on a felony third degree sexual assault charge April 2. The charge stemmed from a March 1, 2014 incident in River Falls.

Lee M. Smallwood, 47, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,00 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge April 1. The charge resulted from a Nov. 14 incident in River Falls.

Michael J. Stambaugh, 31, Elmwood, posted a $10,000 signature bond on a misappropriate ID info-obtain money charge April 1. The charge stemmed from incidents on or about Dec. 13 to on or about Jan. 2 in Elmwood.

Amanda C. Warfel, 34, Hudson, pleaded innocent and posted a $1,000 signature bond on a disorderly conduct charge April 1. The charge resulted from a Nov. 14 incident in River Falls.

Closed cases

Nicholas L. Bard, 27, Ellsworth, was convicted of possess with intent - THC and sentenced to 1.5 years in prison and two years of extended supervision (concurrent with Eau Claire County case) April 4. A possess drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a Dec. 14 incident in River Falls.

A possession of cocaine/coca charge against Aaliyah A. Dunnorm, 25, Minneapolis, was dismissed with prejudice April 1. The charge resulted from a May 1 incident in the town of Diamond Bluff.

Jacob D. Hanson, 24, Hager City, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $443 April 2. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 13 incident in the town of Trenton.

Seth W. Harrison, 20, Spring Valley, was convicted of take / drive vehicle without consent-abandon vehicle and fined $443 April 1. The charge resulted from a March 7 incident in Spring Valley.

Richard S. Heschke, 38, Ellsworth, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $443 April 2. Intimidate victim / dissuade reporting and criminal damage to property charges were dismissed. The charges stemmed from an Aug. 19 incident in the town of El Paso.

Aaron E. Reynolds, 37, River Falls, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to jail time served (five days) and fined $442 April 1. The charge resulted from an Aug. 17 incident in River Falls.

Adam J. Threinen, 38, Prescott, was convicted of disorderly conduct, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 April 1. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from incidents Oct. 7 and Oct. 9 in Prescott.

Deferred prosecution

Michelle R. Doran, 26, Prescott, pleaded no contest to and entered a deferred judgment agreement on a neglecting a child (harm did not occur and child under 6 year or disability) charge April 1. The charge resulted from a May 7 incident in Prescott.

Jeremy P. Finley, 41, Superior, was convicted of criminal trespass to dwelling and fined $443 April 2. He pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred judgment agreement on a felony possession of methamphetamine charge. The charges stemmed from a June 5 incident in the town of Gilman.

Candie E. Ohs, 24, West St. Paul, Minn., pleaded guilty to and entered a deferred judgment agreement on a receiving stolen property charge April 2. The charge resulted from an April 17 incident in Spring Valley.

Joseph C. Ptacek, 69, Prescott, pleaded no contest to and entered a deferred judgment agreement on a criminal trespass to dwelling charge April 2. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 4, 2016 incident in Prescott.

Robyn L. Ptacek, 67, Prescott, pleaded no contest to and entered a deferred judgment agreement on a criminal trespass to dwelling charge April 2. The charge stemmed from an Aug. 4, 2016 incident in Prescott.

Initial appearances

Andre C. Burgess, 20, Hudson, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony third degree sexual assault of child charge April 8. The charge stemmed from a March 3, 2018 incident in River Falls.

Tyler W. Eggenberger, 29, River Falls, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony OWI-fourth and operating while revoked charges April 8. The charges resulted from an April 5 incident in River Falls.

Elijah J. Johnson, 24, Eden Prairie, Minn., pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $350 cash bail on disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property charges April 8. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 20 incident in River Falls.

Paul E. Kelly, 58, Ellsworth, posted a $10,000 signature bond on two felony second degree sexual assault of child charges April 8. The charges resulted from incidents July 4 and on or about September to November 2018 in Ellsworth.

Sirena M. Lenz, 39, Newport, Minn., waived extradition April 8 to Washington County, Minn., where she allegedly failed to report to probation stemming from felony fifth degree drug and felony aiding and abetting theft charges.

Kathryn E. Ryder, 20, River Falls, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $150 cash bail on a disorderly conduct charge April 8. The charge resulted from a Nov. 17 incident in River Falls.

Michael V. Washington, 26, St. Cloud, Minn., pleaded innocent and posted a $2,000 signature bond on two theft-movable property charges April 8. The charges stemmed from incidents Dec. 26 and Jan. 22 in Prescott.

Cody T. Williams, 24, Ellsworth, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $150 cash bail on a disorderly conduct charge April 8. The charge resulted from a Jan. 12 incident in Ellsworth.

Closed cases

Robert J. Bartz, 56, Ellsworth, was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $518 April 9. A misdemeanor bail jumping charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from a June 25 incident in Ellsworth.

Tyson J. Elman, 20, River Falls, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $277.80 April 9. The charge resulted from a July 4 incident in River Falls.

Christopher G. Hoff, 35, St. Cloud, Minn., was convicted of drive or operate without consent - abandon vehicle, sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay $158.25 in restitution April 9. Information was filed on an operating while revoked charge. The charges stemmed from an April 20, 2018 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

John P. Majerus, 30, Maplewood, Minn., was convicted of possession of THC, sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $443 April 8. The charge resulted from a March 20, 2016 incident in Prescott.

Kimberly L. Sam, 28, Isle, Minn., was convicted of retail theft - intentionally take, sentenced to one year of probation, ordered to pay $30 in restitution and fined $443 April 9. A fraude on gas station charge was dismissed. The charges stemmed from an Oct. 23, 2017 incident in Prescott.

Michael P. Shuga, 44, St. Cloud, Minn., was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay $518 in court costs April 9 at a sentencing hearing. A deferred judgment of conviction agreement was revoked, stemming from a felony bail jumping charge. The charge resulted from a July 10, 2016 incident in Prescott.

A possession of narcotic drugs charge against Jeanette J. Sylvester, 39, Prescott, was dismissed April 11 upon completion of a deferred judgment of conviction agreement. The charge stemmed from a July 6, 2016 incident in Prescott.