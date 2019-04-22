Prescott Police Chief Eric Michaels said in a news release the incident began at 9:19 a.m. when an officer driving on Highway 35 spotted a man shooting rounds from a gun in his front yard. The man then entered his house.

Authorities closed off the highway from Kinnickinnic Street to Walter Street while responding to the incident. The release did not describe what unfolded in the intervening hours, but noted that nearby homes were evacuated and that St. Joseph’s Catholic School was alerted “to keep the children inside” until receiving an all-clear.

The man, who was not identified in the release, was taken into custody at about 11:30 a.m., police said. The release did not elaborate on the man’s condition and what, if any, charges he might face, but noted the incident remains under investigation.

Prescott police, along with Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an ambulance, were seen near the north end of the closure.

Deputies, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, River Falls EMS and the Department of Natural Resources, assisted police at the scene.