The 59-year-old was taken into custody at 9:24 p.m. Citations filed in Pierce County Traffic Court include possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and fail to stop at stop sign. He was released from jail at 8:47 a.m. April 22.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, his initial appearance for the traffic citations is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 8 at the Pierce County Courthouse.

A phone call to Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove was not immediately returned.

"It's too soon to get the details, we don't have reports or a file on him yet," Pierce County District Attorney Office Manager Debbie Feuerhelm said.

Authorities indicated that no criminal complaint nor further details will be released until after blood test results come back in three to four weeks.

Broten's hockey success started with Roseau, Minn.'s high school team in the late 1970s. Later he played for the University of Minnesota Gophers, a U.S. Olympic team and over 1,000 games in the NHL starting with the Minnesota North Stars.

In the 1985-86 season he became the first NHL player to notch 100 points in a single season and the only player to win an NCAA Championship, an Olympic gold medal and the Stanley Cup. His years of professional hockey ended in 1997 and he was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2000.