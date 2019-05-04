• A driver and a passenger were arrested at 1:34 p.m. April 26 at 680th Avenue and County Road F in Prescott after officers responded to a male subject displaying a gun in a vehicle, who was stopped by Prescott Police Department. An airsoft gun and THC were located. Jack D. Marcy, 18, River Falls, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and possession of THC and Ostin M. Klecker, 18, River Falls, was arrested on suspicion of possession of THC.

• Jack D. Marcy, 18, River Falls, was arrested on suspicion of domestic disorderly conduct at 6:42 p.m. April 26 at W12720 705th Ave. in River Falls after officers responded to a scene with two males in a fight. Both males were interviewed and one was arrested.

• A subject was arrested at 5:31 p.m. April 27 at Highway 29 and County Road E in River Falls who was suspected to have been involved in a shoplifting complaint which Ellsworth Police Department was dispatched to minutes prior.

Citations

• Michael J. Stewart, 48, Ellsworth, was cited for operating a motor vehicle after suspension and operating motor vehicle without insurance at 1:26 a.m. April 23 at Highway 10 and 322nd Avenue in Maiden Rock after the sheriff's department responded for a single-vehicle injury accident.

• Timothy R. McNamara, 45, Pine Island, Minn., was cited for possession of THC and drug paraphernalia at 6:51 a.m. April 23 at N2692 770th St. in Hager City after deputies responded to the location for a welfare check. The complainant stated that the homeowner was in jail and there were squatters at the residence. Contact was made with the subjects and they were identified and questioned. A female was transported to Goodhue County Probation.

• Brandon M. Nelson, 21, Spring Valley, was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance after a traffic stop for speeding at 5:05 p.m. April 23 at 450th Street and Highway 72 in Ellsworth.

• Mackenzie A. Hughes, 27, River Falls, was cited for speeding in area not posted - 55 miles per hour zone at 5:28 p.m. April 23 at 850th Street and Highway 29 in River Falls.

• Joshua J. Reeverts, 22, Beldenville, was cited for tampering with ignition interlock device, operating motor vehicle after revocation and failure to notify police of accident at 6:14 p.m. April 23 at 640th Avenue and County Road E in River Falls. Sheriff's department responded to a scene for a single-vehicle accident and the driver had fled from the scene prior to arrival.

Accidents

• A vehicle driven by Lisa M. Clemmens, 55, Chetek, was traveling southbound on Highway 35 in Trenton Township at 3:02 p.m. April 18 when the vehicle lost control and crossed the centerline into on-coming traffic. A second vehicle driven by Joshua T. Mishler, 33, Forest Lake, Minn., attempted to maneuver past the first vehicle in the north side ditch and struck a traffic sign and came to a stop. The first vehicle stopped in the ditch with the rear end of the vehicle parked on the shoulder. Clemmens stated she had low blood sugar causing her to lose control. She was cited for operating left of center.

• A vehicle with an unknown driver was traveling westbound on 770th Avenue near the intersection of County Road CC in Spring Lake when it left the roadway, went into the left ditch and struck a mailbox, jumping a driveway. The vehicle ran over an All Terrain Vehicle sign and an axel weight limit sign. Officers were notified at 5:19 p.m. April 19.

• A vehicle driven by Josua J. Reeverts, 22, Beldenville, was traveling southbound on County Road E near the intersection of 640th Avenue in Oak Grove Township at 6:14 p.m. April 23 when the vehicle crossed the northbound lane of traffic and entered the ditch on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle continued to travel south in the east ditch, went airborne from the north side of the creek bank then came to rest after striking the south side creek bank. The driver left the vehicle running and in gear, fleeing the area on foot. Reeverts was cited for operating while revoked, IID tampering/ fail to install/ violate court order and failure of operator to notify police of accident. Drug use was suspected.

Thefts

• Cedar trim and a propane tank were reported stolen off a deck on 720th Avenue in River Falls at 11:28 a.m. April 22. The caller stated the theft occurred within the last month. The caller's property and those to the north are behind a locked access gate. The caller wanted the information documented in case of other thefts in the neighborhood.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 8:19 a.m. April 24 at W10175 690th Ave. in River Falls.

• A complainant stated items were taken out of his shed without his consent on 530th Street in Ellsworth at 11:58 a.m. April 26. An officer collected information, a statement and issued paperwork.

• A gun and a torch were reported stolen from a rental property at 4:58 p.m. April 26 on 160th Avenue in Maiden Rock.

Missing animals

• Two Border Collies were reported missing by a complainant at 6:53 p.m. April 23 at W7149 Highway 29 in River Falls. The complainant said it is alright to give out his information if someone finds the dogs.

• Two Holstein calves (one heifer, one bull, both about 200 pounds) were reported missing from their calf stalls at 1:24 p.m. April 26 at N3939 150th St. in Plum City. The shed doors are usually open but all stalls are closed and this stall did not have a chain on it. The heifer has a yellow ear tag and neighbors have been informed.

Miscellaneous

• A Child Protective Services worker found a small amount of marijuana and wanted an officer to assist at 1:13 p.m. April 23 at 625 First St. in Plum City. Tobacco and possible drug paraphernalia were retrieved from the residence.

• A female reported having discovered social media reports in reference to a custody battle she was subpoenaed to testify in at 4:54 p.m. April 23 at W6755 340th Ave. in Ellsworth.

• Extra patrol was requested at W11230 County Road FF in River Falls at 10:28 a.m. April 26 after a caller reported seeing a suspicious man come to his residence that morning. The man was driving a white Ford F150 pickup, wearing a black logo T-shirt, white shorts and black shoes. The man knocked on the caller's back door and then was seen carrying a ladder from the side of the house. A back deck camera caught this on video, and it was unknown what the man was doing. There were no signs of attempted entry.

• Bullet holes were reported on a mailbox at N2630 620th St. in Bay City at 11:53 a.m. April 26.

• Two dogs were found deceased near a roadway at 6:01 p.m. April 26 at 490th Street and Highway 10 in Ellsworth. No known owners at this time.

• A caller requested documentation of what appears to be a fuel or fertilizer spill at the end of the dead end road and on family property at 9:51 a.m. April 27 at N5071 870th St. in Ellsworth. Spill is on the roadway and some in the grass but not near any bodies of water. It is unknown if it was intentional or by accident.