The latest charges stemmed from an April 5, 2018, incident when a Department of Corrections officer, acting on an anonymous tip passed along from Baldwin police, reported finding child porn images on Huston's cellphone.

Huston denied ever searching for child porn on the internet, though a forensic search of the phone conducted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory revealed 17 child porn images and 47 child porn videos on his devices.

Huston represented himself in court during the one-day jury trial. Jurors deliberated just over an hour before returning the verdict.

A sentencing date had not been set as of Tuesday, April 30.

Huston also has an open felony case set for a June 25 jury trial in which he's charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. A complaint from that case alleges authorities found a .44-caliber muzzle-loading revolver in his house while executing a search warrant stemming from the child porn case.