Travis Alen Morey was charged along with 29-year-old St. Paul resident Ashley Ann Reed and Joseph Michael Christiansen, 29, Woodbury, for their alleged involvement in thefts from Target, Menards and Fleet Farm December 2018 through January 2019, according to charging documents.

Each count of felony retail theft is punishable by up to three years and six months in jail and a $10,000 fine. Morey is scheduled to make his next court appearance May 24.

According to a criminal complaint:

Christiansen, when questioned by police on his involvement in the thefts, identified someone he only knew as Travis as involved in some of the thefts.

When authorities showed Christiansen a photo of Morey, Christiansen identified him as the man he knew as Travis.

Christiansen also told authorities that Morey drove a white van, which matched the description of the van seen on surveillance footage that was used in the thefts.

Christiansen said he met Morey through Reed.

After viewing surveillance footage, authorities suspect Morey was involved with a Dec. 17, 2018, theft at Fleet Farm and a Jan. 3 theft at Target.

Christiansen was charged with six counts of felony retail theft in February and the charges for Morey didn't come until March.

Morey also is tied to investigations involving other stolen items — a classic car and some trailers — in Pierce County and Washington County, Minn.