Daniel David Ellington, 38, was charged with two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of promotion of prostition, according to a news release Thursday, May 16, 2019, from Washington County Attorney Pete Orput.

According to the news release:

The East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force investigated a commercial sex operation at an unnamed Woodbury hotel and recovered a victim of trafficking. An examination of cellular phone data led detectives to Ellington, who authorities allege "advised, organized, promoted and profited from the prostitution of the victim in Woodbury" — all while incarcerated on unrelated charges in Kanabec County Jail, north of the Twin Cities.

The investigation also allegedly uncovered other sex trafficking operations connected to Ellington. An investigation into additional trafficking victims is pending, the news release states.

"This case is evidence that traffickers, even behind bars, control and manipulate their victims," Orput said in a statement. "Our office will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate and aggressively prosecute these cases."

The East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force comprises Woodbury Department of Public Safety, Oakdale Police Department, Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Washington County Attorney's Office. It was started in 2018 with a two-year grant from the Department of Justice Programs with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.