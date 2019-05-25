Wolf pups in the yard

A complainant reported wolf pups were coming into his yard during the day at 6:37 p.m. May 17 at W1854 130th Ave. in Maiden Rock. He said he is scared for his children and animals. Officers attempted to contact the Department of Natural Resources warden and an email was sent.

Fraudulent phone calls

• A female called saying she received fraud phone calls from people saying they are from the social security office at 5:34 p.m. May 13 at 810th Street in Hager City. The female never provided info to the caller and was advised not to pick up calls from unknown numbers.

• A complainant stated she received a phone call from a subject who said he put $11,000 into his account and was requesting he receive a refund in gift cards. The complainant did not respond to his call and was not out any money. The complainant was informed it was a scam.

Welfare checks

• A welfare check was completed at 9:29 p.m. May 13 on County Road CC in Maiden Rock. Both subjects were interviewed and Northwest Connections was contacted. Northwest set up a plan with the female for the evening.

• A welfare check was done for an elderly female who won't answer her door at 9:33 a.m. May 15 on 508th Avenue in Prescott. Caller was to transport her to an appointment that morning. The female was located on her bed with agonal breathing and Prescott EMS transported her to the hospital.

Property complaints

• Kids' personal belongings were reported being taken from a 165th Avenue residence in Hager City at 8:12 p.m. May 14. Outside lawn maintenance is being completed and officers spoke to parties regarding property being taken from a residence.

• A complainant called and advised she was upset people were removing items from the property at 3:51 p.m. May 14 on 165th Avenue, Hager City. She was unable to provide any specifics as to when this took place and who observed it. While being asked about the incident the complainant continued to swear at the officer and talk over them. She hung up.

Bar and dog fights

• Two subjects were reported being in an altercation at a bar at 1:23 a.m. May 13 at N1090 825th St. in Hager City. One of the parties left prior to deputies' arrival and has not been identified. Statements were collected from the other subject.

• A complainant reported at 12:07 p.m. May 14 her dog got into a fight two days prior on May 12 at 7 p.m. with a neighbor's dog on1170th Street in Prescott. The complainant's dog was tied up on her property at the time of the fight.