Wiederin, 31, was charged with the three homicide-related felonies along with four felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following the Dec. 21, 2018, crash on the eastbound lanes of Highways 35/64 in Somerset.

Authorities estimated she traveled westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic for four miles before the head-on collision, according to charging documents.

Wiederin, also a Somerset resident, faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted on the first-degree reckless homicide charge. Her next court appearance is scheduled for June 4.

According to the complaint:

Authorities received multiple calls of a vehicle driving the wrong way on Highways 35/64 and while en route learned that the vehicle traveling the wrong way collided head-on with another vehicle, driven by Stefanie Biedler.

Wiederin was found trapped in her car, which came to rest in the median and a deputy noted her speech as "slow and wavered at times."

A half-full bottle of Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, a bag with trace amounts of marijuana and a metal pipe that tested positive for THC were found inside her vehicle.

She told deputies she was headed home from her friend's house, which was in Somerset and that she had a couple drinks earlier in the evening, but couldn't remember how many.

Multiple witnesses told authorities they saw Wiederin's vehicle was on the wrong side of the road.

Wiederin's blood-alcohol concentration registered .28 in a blood test taken nearly three hours after the crash. A search of her driving record showed an operating while intoxicated conviction out of Michigan in 2010.