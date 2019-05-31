Former Red Wing soccer coach accused of sexual assault

Dustin Gary Beckman, 31, Rochester, was arrested following an investigation that began in March, said Capt. Scott Behrns of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

The case began with allegations of inappropriate touching at an off-season soccer training session while coaching at Dover-Eyota High School last December.

As that investigation progressed, Behrns said, authorities learned of another case in which Beckman is alleged to have engaged in forced sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl from July 2016 through December 2017. The alleged assaults occurred at Beckman's Rochester residence, Behrns said. The victim was known to Beckman through soccer-related activities.

"We are very concerned with the things we found" during the investigation, Behrns said. He said it is "quite possible" there are other victims and made a public request for them to come forward.

Beckman coached soccer in Red Wing from 2011-2012 and during a portion of the 2012-2013 season, according to Superintendent Karsten Anderson.

Beckman was employed by Dover-Eyota from August to December 2018. He was listed as head girls soccer coach as of last August.

Beckman is in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and was expected to be arraigned Friday on charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the first case, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the second case.

Beckman was interim soccer coach at Winona State in 2017, and coached the Winona High School team for four years previous to that, according to news reports. He had also coached with Rochester Youth Soccer.

People can reach the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office at 507-328-6800.

Reporter Matt Lambert contributed to this story.