Somerset man facing eighth OWI charge

According to the criminal complaint:

A St. Croix County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to a home in the 600 block Perch Lake Road in St. Joseph township on Thursday, May 16 at 12:33 a.m. for a vehicle parked at the end of the caller's driveway, revving the engine and shining the residence with its headlamps.

While en route, the deputy was informed the vehicle had left the residence and was driving slowly on 60th Street.

The deputy located the vehicle. It stopped on its own, and then started moving no more than 10 mph before turning into a field drive and stopping. The deputy activated emergency lights.

Bungum verbally identified himself to the deputy. He said he did not have a driver's license on him.

While talking with Bungum, the deputy detected the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. Bungum's eyes were dilated and his speech was slurred. He told the deputy he had been drinking, and lived just a couple miles away.

Bungum initially said he would do field sobriety exercises. When the deputy attempted to conduct the first test, Bungum refused. He then refused the second test, and informed the deputy he was refusing all tests. He also refused a preliminary breath test, and told the officer to just take him to jail.

Bungum initially consented to a chemical test of his blood, but later refused the blood draw. A search warrant was authorized for the draw and executed at 2:15 a.m.

A list of driving offenses included in the complaint shows Bungum was first convicted of OWI in 1995, with the most recent OWI conviction in 2003.

Bungum's next court appearance is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on June 13.