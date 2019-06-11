Fleischauer testifies in own defense at homicide trial

He told the court he had a good relationship with his kids and they were having a good time the evening of April 13, 2018 when they came over to his western Wisconsin residence.

Kayle Fleischauer said he noticed no injuries on his son prior to going to bed between 2:30 and 3 a.m. April 14, 2018 and that the wrestling match he had with his son was "pretty equal."

He denied the assertion he fought with his son that night.

He said he woke up later to a loud sound, went into the kitchen and found his daughter screaming and his son on the floor.

"No, I loved my son," Kayle Fleischauer said when asked by defense attorney Earl Gray whether he shot his son.

The jury was given their instructions, heard closing arguments from the prosecution and defense and was sent to deliberations early afternoon of June 11, the trial's seventh day.

"He won the fight," Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General Robert Kaiser Jr. said during his closing argument. "It wasn't equal in the end."

Gray called into question the credibility of Somer Johnson-Fleischauer, who testified on the trial's first day of her recollection of the night her brother was shot at her father's New Richmond home.

"You're not here to decide the good and bad about Mr. Fleischauer," Gray said, adding the issue in this case is who shot the gun that killed Chase Fleischauer.

Lesser charges associated with criminal homicide — first-degree reckless homicide and second-degree reckless homicide were included as options for the jury if they could not meet the burden of intent.

April 14, 2018, around 4:10 a.m. authorities were called to 1489 142nd St., New Richmond, for a report of a male with a gunshot wound to the head and upon arrival found Chase Alan Fleischauer unresponsive in the kitchen area.

The St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office April 17, 2018, subsequently charged Kayle Fleischauer with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon modifier as well as an out-of-state felon in possession of a firearm.

