The jury sent notes to Needham requesting to look at evidence on a few occasions throughout the day, but the last note received around 3 p.m. stated the panel was deadlocked. The impasse was for all three homicide counts against Kayle Alan Fleischauer, who authorities say killed 19-year-old Chase Fleischauer in the early hours of April 14, 2018.

"Ladies and gentlemen, you jurors are as competent to decide the disputed issues of fact in this case as the next jury that may be called to determine such issues," Needham instructed the jury. "You are not going to be made to agree, nor are you going to be kept out until you do agree."

Needham asked the jury members to review their instructions and sent them back to the jury room for further deliberations.