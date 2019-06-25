Death investigation underway at Willow River State Park

Knudson said no other information about the deceased's age or city of residence was immediately available.

A medical examiner had not yet arrived to determine a preliminary cause or manner of death. Knudson said it was "too early to tell" if foul play was suspected.

No one was in custody, he said. The body was observed at a campsite in the 321-336 loop. The deceased appeared to be lying outside a pop-up camper.

Authorities on the scene said there was no concern for camper safety.

St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brent Standaert said the campground host made the initial 911 call after other campers registered concerns.

This story is developing.

RiverTown Multimedia reporter Rachel Helgeson contributed to this story