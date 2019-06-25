One shot in Red Wing; no threat to the public, police say

Dispatch received a 911 call at 6:31 p.m. that someone had been shot, according to a news release Tuesday night. Witnesses reported hearing one to four gunshots and saw a man running from the scene in the direction of Bush Street and Highway 58.

First responders administered CPR to the gunshot victim. The man was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing before being airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The identity of the gunshot victim was withheld pending notification of family.

The man's condition was not known as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said an initial investigation did not indicated an ongoing threat to the public.

