Police arrived at the scene shortly after 11 a.m. to find nine shell casings in the street, though no suspects were found, according to a Red Wing police news release. There was no damage reported and the incident is being investigated.

The incident came one day after a man was shot a few blocks away on Plum Street. A suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting Wednesday at a hotel in Woodbury. The gunshot victim was flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.