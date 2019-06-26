Red Wing police respond to report of man with gun on East Fourth Street
Red Wing police responded Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019, to a report of a man with a firearm in the 100 block of East Fourth Street, authorities said.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after 11 a.m. to find nine shell casings in the street, though no suspects were found, according to a Red Wing police news release. There was no damage reported and the incident is being investigated.
The incident came one day after a man was shot a few blocks away on Plum Street. A suspect was arrested in connection with the shooting Wednesday at a hotel in Woodbury. The gunshot victim was flown to Mayo Clinic in Rochester.