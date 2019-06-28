Authorities rule out foul play in Willow River State Park death
A central Minnesota resident was identified Friday as the man whose body was found this week at Willow River State Park.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said foul play was ruled out in the death of Nathan D. Greiner, a 40-year-old man. The sheriff’s office listed his residence as Meeker County, Minn.
The agency previously described the death as an “isolated” incident. A determination on Greiner’s cause of death was pending toxicology results, according to Friday’s news release.
Greiner’s body was observed at a campsite in the 321-336 loop at the state park. He appeared to be lying outside a pop-up camper.
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brent Standaert said the campground host made the initial 911 call after other campers registered concerns.
Minnesota court records show Greiner, who listed a Dawson, Minn., address at the time, was on probation for a March DWI conviction in which a fifth-degree drug possession charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.