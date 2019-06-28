Murder charges filed in Red Wing shooting

Michael Antonio Reyes, 19, faces second- and third-degree murder charges for his alleged involvment in the Tuesday, June 25, shooting that resulted in the death of 28-year-old D'andre Shawn Hicks, of Tampa, Fla.

Hicks was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, and was later airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys in Rochester. He was taken off life support and pronounced dead on June 26.

Reyes was taken into custody Wednesday at a hotel in Woodbury, according to Red Wing police.

Reyes entered a plea of not guilty Friday in Goodhue County District Court. His lawyer stated the shooting was in self-defense.

According to a criminal complaint:

Witnesses stated they saw Reyes shoot Hicks near a gas station in the 700 block of Plum Street and then flee the area on foot.

Hicks' brother had allegedly gotten into an argument with Reyes earlier that day, the complaint states. Hicks was reportedly wearing the same shirt his brother was wearing earlier. The brother told police that Reyes could've mistaken him for Hicks.

A half-brother of Hicks told officers he encountered Reyes at the gas station and that Reyes said he wanted to talk and "squash the beef." The half-brother told Reyes he would talk after he made a purchase in the store. The half-brother later spoke to Reyes outside and said Reyes "lifted his shirt, exposing a black semi-automatic handgun."

Hicks reportedly walked toward his half-brother and Reyes. The half-brother warned Hicks of the firearm. Hicks continued to walk toward them when Reyes allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and began firing while walking toward Hicks.

Officers searched the area where Reyes had allegedly fled and found a loaded handgun in a yard about six blocks from where the shooting occurred.

Reyes was apprehended Wednesday after authorities located him staying at the Key Inn hotel in Woodbury.

Prosecutors on Friday said Reyes was on conditional release at the time of the shooting and was out on $50,000 bail. They asked the court Friday to set bail at $2 million because of Reyes' criminal record. Reyes was convicted of fleeing a police officer twice in 2018.

According to court documents, Reyes was arrested by Red Wing police as recently as June 18 on charges of simple robbery and theft. On June 4 and 9, he was cited for disorderly conduct. The criminal complaint also states Reyes has an adjudication of delinquency on Nov. 4, 2015, for aggravated robbery.

Reyes was in Goodhue County jail Friday on charges of second-degree murder - intentional without premeditation, second-degree murder - without intent while committing a felony offense, third-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault - dangerous weapons, possession of ammunition/any firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence, and dangerous weapons — all felonies. The second-degree murder charges each carry a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Reyes' next hearing is scheduled for July 31 in Goodhue County District Court.