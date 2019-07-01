Names and further details cannot be released until the pending investigation is complete.

According to Prescott Chief of Police Eric Michaels:

A Prescott police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a moving violation at 9:56 p.m. June 29 when the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began.

The suspect vehicle, a green Chevrolet Tahoe, entered the ditch and traveled through several fields, damaging crops near County Road F and Highway 29.

The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene after exiting the fields and stopped in the rear parking lot of Diversified Manufacturing.

A K-9 officer from Dakota County, Minn. located a suspect by tracking and took the suspect into custody.

Prescott police were assisted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Ellsworth police, River Falls police, Inver Grove Heights police K-9 unit, Dakota County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit and River Falls EMS.