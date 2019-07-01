Prescott vehicle pursuit under investigation, one suspect in custody
Prescott police are still investigating a June 29 vehicle pursuit near County Road F and Highway 29 where one suspect was taken into custody.
Names and further details cannot be released until the pending investigation is complete.
According to Prescott Chief of Police Eric Michaels:
A Prescott police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a moving violation at 9:56 p.m. June 29 when the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit began.
The suspect vehicle, a green Chevrolet Tahoe, entered the ditch and traveled through several fields, damaging crops near County Road F and Highway 29.
The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene after exiting the fields and stopped in the rear parking lot of Diversified Manufacturing.
A K-9 officer from Dakota County, Minn. located a suspect by tracking and took the suspect into custody.
Prescott police were assisted by Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Ellsworth police, River Falls police, Inver Grove Heights police K-9 unit, Dakota County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit and River Falls EMS.