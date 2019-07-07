The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Dustin Edward Kalland died July 6 after Brandon Michael Lieffring, 37, crashed into the motorcycle Kalland was driving on Highway 46 in the village of Deer Park. Kalland was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lieffring allegedly ran from the scene of the crash and was arrested by deputies after a short foot chase.

According to the sheriff's department, the incident began at 4:12 p.m. when deputies were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 65 in the town of Star Prairie, where a complainant reported a 2013 Jeep Liberty was taken without permission; a no-contact order violation also had occurred there, the complainant reported.

Deputies found the Jeep and attempted a traffic stop on Highway 65 north of New Richmond. The driver didn't stop, prompting a pursuit.

The pursuit traversed Highway 64 eastbound to north on Highway 46 toward Deer Park. Deputies said Lieffring passed several other vehicles on the left-hand side in the village before approaching a group of motorcycles attempting to turn left on Main Street near North Street West; Lieffring allegedly struck one of those motorcycles, driven by Kalland. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

According to Wisconsin court records, Lieffring pleaded not guilty in June to Barron County charges of methamphetamine possession, THC possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded guilty in March to a Polk County charge of misdemeanor amphetamine possession.

Lieffring served two years in prison for a 2015 drug conviction in Polk County.

Saturday's incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Polk County Sheriff's Office and the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. The external agencies were requested to investigate per state statute, according to a St. Croix County Sheriff's Office news release.

New Richmond police and EMS, along with Deer Park Fire/Rescue, the State Patrol, the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the St. Croix County Highway Department, Amery Fire and the medical examiner's offices from Pierce and St. Croix counties assisted.