MADISON – A New Richmond man who employed methamphetamine users to remove asbestos and burned it at his residence was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 12 years in prison followed by three years’ supervised release.

Lloyd Robl, 49, also known as Lloyd Schmotter, removed asbestos largely from Minnesota businesses and residences while operating AAS Inc. He lost his asbestos abatement license in Minnesota in 2001 due to improper procedures. However, he continued to work there undercutting legitimated operators prices by forging certifications, not supplying his meth-fueled workers with protective gear or properly disposing of the hazardous waste, said District Judge William Conley.

“He reused plastic bags to haul the asbestos in an open trailer leaving behind debris in his wake,” Conley said.

Robl dumped asbestos along remote roadsides and waterways in St. Croix, including a Boy Scout camp, and burned it in a barrel in the backyard of his house at 1930 SH64. The EPA found asbestos in a burn pile behind Robl’s house.

Asbestos doesn’t readily burn, so to consume it, Robl built huge fires some of which got out of control.

Firefighters and law enforcement responded to six blazes not knowing they were handling debris containing asbestos.

“I didn’t know the about the asbestos until I read about it online in the New Richmond News,” said Mayor Fred Horne, who as a volunteer firefighter responded to fires at Robl’s house.

The heat from one fire was hot enough to melt the vinyl siding on Robl’s house, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Graber.

The city soon begin to get calls from residents concerned about exposure to the carcinogens in asbestos.

In addition to the Robl’s burning barrel, seven or eight dump sites were identified in the city.

Two sites on Robl’s property were remediated.

The city temporarily closed a dog park due to its proximity to the Robl’s residence and it spent $14,000 to have soil tested in various locations for “everything,” Horne said. Fortunately, the soil tests for asbestos were negative, he said.

Horne and several others told Conley Thursday that they continue to live in fear of contracting asbestosis or mesothelioma.

Former girlfriend Katie McKusick told Conley that her daughter frequently played in the backyard near the burning barrel and the mother worries that the girl will develop health issues from exposure to asbestos.

“Lloyd downplayed the risk. How the hell could I be so stupid and he be so selfish,” McKusick said.

Speaking to Robl, McKusick asked, “Did you ever think you were giving me and others an early death sentence?”

Conley urged anyone suspecting they were exposed to asbestos fibers to seek medical help and counseling to cope with their concerns.

Others testified to Robl’s deceptive and manipulative ways in order to get what he wanted.

“I was there. It was about the money and power,” said Jennifer Clark, whose daughter also played in the backyard while asbestos debris burned in a barrel.

Robl wanted to make $200,000 a year as a self-employed businessman but after he lost his abatement license, he turned to fraud, deceit and lies.

Prosecutor Graber called Robl “cold-blooded and cynical,” and displayed a “complete lack of empathy” toward others. He asked for a sentence near the high end of the 100-to-120 month advisory guideline range.

Asbestos wasn’t the only danger that Robl was exposing the community to.

He is currently serving two prison sentences for convictions in state court to methamphetamine distribution.

St. Croix Sheriff’s deputy James Haefner said he had been to Robl’s home several times executing search warrants for drugs and going through his clothes.

“I’ve seen the impact (the asbestos exposure) has had on the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office and the New Richmond Police Department. … Also, the exposure to the little girls is heart breaking. I don’t know what my exposure is. Time will tell.” he said.

Even from his prison cell, Robl continues to defy the law, Graber wrote the court.

Last January, while in the Stanley Correctional Intuition, Robl mailed a letter to a woman in St. Paul with the names those cooperated with authorities investigating the asbestos case. The woman put the names on a tattlers’ website and not long afterward Clark received a threatening email, Graber wrote.

Conley asked Robl’s attorney, Kim Zion, why her client hasn’t identified all the sites where he dumped asbestos. Zion said the authorities have them all.

Zion blamed Robl’s crime on methamphetamine saying he had been a licensed operator and a good provider until he became addicted.

Conley said he seen many drug addicts in court but Robl’s lack of a moral compass “takes another step.”

Robl apologized for his actions.

“I’m ashamed for what for I’ve don," he said. "I was selfish and greedy."

Robl had pleaded guilty earlier this year to wire fraud by advertising on Craigslist that he was insured for asbestos removal, and knowingly releasing a hazardous material by burning asbestos between Oct. 10, 2013 and Sept. 6, 2016.