A five-and-a-half-hour standoff ended around 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, when deputies broke down the front door of a St. Joseph Township home and arrested a resident, according to St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson.

In an email to RiverTown Multimedia, Knudson confirmed authorities received a call of a domestic disturbance on the 800 block of 124th Avenue at 9:31 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. He said deputies learned the male inside the house threatened to shoot several people and was armed when they arrived on scene.

Deputies attempted to negotiate with the suspect for more than five hours, according to Knudson, at which time authorities broke through the front door and took the male into custody using “non-lethal equipment.”

“He had access multiple other guns, and during negotiations, repeatedly threatened to kill law enforcement, and kill himself,” the email states.

The male suffered minor injuries and was transported to St. Croix County Jail to await formal charges, according to Knudson.

The incident remains under investigation.



