A Minneapolis man faces felony charges for allegedly robbing seven banks last month, including Citizens State Bank in Roberts, Wis., on Aug. 22.

Roberts Police Chief Aaron McWilliams released information Sept. 17 that William Manuel Villaneuva, 37, also stands accused of robbing:

A Wells Fargo Bank in Minneapolis Aug. 12

Mid-West One Bank in White Bear Lake, Minn., Aug. 19

A Wells Fargo Bank, Minneapolis, Aug. 24

Wells Fargo Bank in St. Anthony, Minn., Aug. 26

Associated Bank in North Branch, Minn., Aug. 26.

Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Alexandria, Minn., Aug. 29

Two counts of second-degree aggravated robbery were filed Sept. 17 in Hennepin County District Court involving the two Minneapolis incidents -- Aug. 12 at 4943 34th Ave. S, and the Aug. 24 robbery at 4712 Chicago Ave. S.

Villaneuva is being held in the Chisago County Jail.

Tellers' descriptions were similar in all seven robberies, authorities said. The first criminal complaint details the Aug. 24 incident in which the teller was given a note which stated: "I have a gun, if you don't give me the money I will hurt someone." The teller reported he began the process of obtaining money. The teller indicated the defendant then wrote additional language on the note saying, "Quick" and that he "wanted the note back or he would hurt someone."

The teller provided defendant with $681 and the defendant left the bank with the proceeds, the criminal complaint states. Bank employees provided a physical description of the defendant.

Officers in Alexandria, White Bear Lake, St. Anthony, North Branch , Scott County, Prior Lake, Roberts and Hennepin County as well as FBI agents worked the case together, according to a news release.

Officers circulated several still images of the bank robberies to the public. In late August and into early September 2019, officers received multiple calls from family members of the defendant, the complaints state.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for a cellphone data "dump," looking for commonality of cellphones active in the areas and at the times of the bank robberies. Two numbers were identified in three of the bank robberies and were found to have been communicating with each other around those times. Officers said they linked one to the defendant and the other allegedly to a girlfriend. She cooperated with authorities, allegedly acknowledging the robberies.

Villaneuva was arrested Sept. 6 outside Mystic Lake Casino.

This is a developing story.