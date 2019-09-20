A settlement conference is scheduled for Wednesday in St. Paul for a woman’s lawsuit against the city of Red Wing and two police officers following a 2016 arrest that she claims resulted in a shoulder injury requiring surgery.

The civil rights suit alleges multiple counts: First Amendment retaliation, unreasonable seizure and excessive force as well as false arrest and post-arrest detention under the Fourth Amendment, and two claims under state law for battery and malicious prosecution.

The Sept. 25 conference before Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota is a chance for parties to settle the case and avoid a potential jury trial.

Red Wing City Council is scheduled to go into closed session Monday night to hear legal advice regarding the case.

Plaintiff Shequita Heard was in Red Wing visiting family and friends on the evening of Aug. 7, 2016, when she was detained by Red Wing police officers and later taken to the ground, injuring her right shoulder, according to the suit filed in summer 2017.

Additional court documents detail the events of the night starting with a 911 complaint about drug activity and parking problems on Putnam Avenue.

Officer Nick Sather, one of the defendants in the suit, reportedly observed a silver vehicle in the area of a known drug house. Sather was unable to catch up to the vehicle and alerted other officers with a vehicle description. Officer Justin Hesse, the other named defendant, spotted a vehicle matching the description outside a West Sixth Street residence.

Heard was exiting her vehicle and walking toward the residence when police arrived. The two officers spoke with Heard in the front yard of the residence when Heard said she would sue the officers, but she was apparently misheard as saying she would shoot them, according to court documents. The officers allege Heard refused to cooperate and that they had to take her to the ground to handcuff her.

Heard was transported to the emergency room following the encounter and later to Goodhue County jail on charges of obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct and threats of violence. All three charges were eventually dismissed.

Heard claims the takedown caused a permanent injury to her right shoulder and required surgery. She is seeking damages from the officers and the city of Red Wing as well as compensation for legal fees and costs.

Both parties sought summary judgment in case this summer. The city argued police are allowed to make brief detentions when there is suspicion of criminal activity, also called a “Terry stop.” But a U.S. District Court judge concluded in June that officers did not have reasonable suspicion to stop Heard for questioning. Summary judgment was denied for both parties because of factual disputes about what happened after the initial encounter.

The suit originally named additional Red Wing police officers, but Heard dismissed her claims against them in April 2019.