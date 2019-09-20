ELLSWORTH — Jurors this week heard testimony in the case of a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of sexually assaulting a child at her home in 2017.

The juvenile accuser and her mother were the first witnesses called in the trial of Allen J. Wojcik, a 32-year-old River Falls resident charged in Pierce County Circuit Court with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Wojcik, who remains on paid administrative leave with the sheriff’s department, pleaded not guilty to the charges in October 2018.

Special prosecutors appointed to the case painted the incident as one of outright sexual assault, with the child slowly mustering the courage to reveal the abuse in different ways and to different people, including her mother.

St. Croix County assistant district attorney Erica Ellenwood told the jury Wednesday, Sept. 18, that the child was “a little girl that was made to carry a … secret.”

A criminal complaint alleges Wojcik touched the girl sexually and briefly placed her hand on his genitals. Ellenwood said Wojcik later told the child “we were both in the wrong that night” before suggesting that they would both be in for trouble if the incident was revealed.

Ellenwood said the allegations came to light after the girl confided in a friend and was later called to a school guidance counselor’s office. The girl then described the incident, which launched a law enforcement investigation that led to the Wojcik’s arrest.

Defense attorney Aaron Nelson told jurors the incident flat-out never happened and reiterated his client’s fervent denials of the allegations. He said Wojcik and his family can handle false allegations “but they can’t deal with a false conviction.”

During his opening statement, Nelson told jurors he would lay out a case that would portray the girl as dishonest with tendencies toward manipulation and attention-seeking behavior.

“At the end of the day, they’re going to have her words,” Nelson said of the accuser.

He later said jurors will heard how the girl’s account of the incident changed, with her allegedly wondering aloud on one occasion if the incident really happened.

“It didn’t happen,” Nelson told the jury.

The trial was expected to take three days, but the state had yet to rest its case by Friday afternoon.