ELLSWORTH — It took jurors just over an hour to acquit a Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of child-sexual assault.

Allen J. Wojcik, 32, was found not guilty on all four felony charges he faced during a four-day trial in Pierce County. The jury received the case at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, and returned its verdict at 8:47 p.m.

Lawyers on either side of case insisted the outcome hinged on the accuser’s testimony.

Special prosecutor Ed Minser, from the St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office, told a Pierce County jury that if it believed the juvenile girl’s testimony, then it should convict the defendant, Wojcik, whose charges included two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

“It’s not going to be that difficult,” Minser told jurors Monday during closing arguments.

The trial for the River Falls resident and Pierce County sheriff’s deputy concluded Monday after three full days of testimony and one day mostly devoted to jury selection.

Defense attorney Aaron Nelson told the jury the matter was a clear-cut case of he-said, she-said. Nelson then proceeded to lay out 12 separate arguments for reasonable doubt, most of which he said undermines the accuser’s account of the alleged incident.

A criminal complaint alleges Wojcik touched the girl sexually in 2017 and briefly placed her hand on his genitals.

Wojcik, who was not on duty at the time of the alleged incident, remains on paid administrative leave with the sheriff’s department.

Jurors received the case after hearing evidence and testimony from witnesses including the juvenile accuser, the girl’s mother and Wojcik.

Minser noted in his closing argument that the girl testified from the witness stand for about seven hours Friday.

“She did not waver” under cross examination, Minser said to the jury.

He argued the case was more than the he-said, she-said portrayed by Nelson, who described the accuser as a dishonest person. Rather, Minser implored jurors to consider the lack of motivation the girl would have to falsify her allegations, citing the level of detail she offered in her description of the events.

Minser conceded the girl had told convenient lies in her past, but argued there was nothing convenient about the turmoil her sex-assault allegations have created.

“Her life hasn’t become better because of this,” Minser said during closing arguments. “Her life has become turned upside-down.”

As to questions about different versions the girl gave of the allegations, Minser told jurors she was steadfast in the account she gave on the witness stand.

“Throughout the entire time, she didn’t crack,” he said, while the accuser watched from the first row of the gallery.

She remained there while Nelson delivered his closing argument. He contended the incident never happened.

He chided the special prosecutors — assigned to the case to avoid a conflict of interest within the Pierce County law enforcement community — saying they failed to present any evidence of a crime.

What they did offer, Nelson said, was the testimony of a girl who was “not believable.”

“A dishonest person is simply not trustworthy,” Nelson told the jury.

Among the 12 arguments he laid out involved a note the girl made after the alleged incident. She told authorities the note was made out to her mother and identified Wojcik as having hurt her. The child tore up the note and tossed it in the trash, though her mother later found it and pieced it together.

Nelson argued the note was found where it belonged.

“Garbage goes in the garbage,” he said.

Nelson later called the girl’s story “bizarre” and played a recording of her describing the incident, the tone of which he argued was curiously nonchalant.

“You tell me if this is someone who is talking about a sexual assault that is real,” Nelson said.

He later said the case suffered from a bare-bones investigation that was light on fact-checking and offered only one person who testified in support of the girl’s honesty.

He contrasted that with Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove, who, according to Nelson, was among supervisors who testified Wojcik was honest.



