A St. Paul man has been charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

John Francis Thury, 27, was booked Sept. 19 at the Washington County Jail. Thury has no permanent residence, according to a criminal complaint.

If convicted, Thury could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $35,000 for each count.

Thury is scheduled for an initial court appearance Oct. 3.