The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office deputy found not guilty in a criminal trial must await an internal investigation before returning to work.

Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove said an internal investigation was opened on Tuesday, Sept. 24 — one day after deputy Allen Wojcik was acquitted by a jury of four felonies related to child-sexual assault.

Hove said Wojcik remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the internal investigation, which was put on hold until the criminal case concluded. She said the department waited to launch its probe so it wouldn’t interfere with the court case and Pierce County authorities could gather more information.

Hove said “several things will be looked at” as part of the internal investigation.

Wojcik has been on leave from the department since the allegations surfaced in September 2018.