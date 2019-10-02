RIVER FALLS -- A 15-year-old River Falls High School student has been placed under house arrest after threatening to shoot someone at the school.

River Falls police records reveal the student made a verbal threat while around classmates 2:13 p.m. Sept. 27 saying, “Before I move I am going to shoot someone at the school.”

He was taken into custody by the Pierce County Department of Human Services at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 27 and placed temporarily at Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire.

Due to being a risk to the community, the student is under electronic monitoring, house arrest and a safety plan and measures have been put in place, according to River Falls police.

The student was notified that he is prohibited from returning to school or attending school sanctioned events.

In a written statement to police, a teacher said she overheard him make the threatening statement while in class and called him out, but he denied it. The teacher subtly confirmed with other students what he had said, according to the police report.

Assistant Principal Taryl Graetz was immediately notified and then told a school resource officer, who spoke with the student at the school with a River Falls sergeant listening over the phone.

Students who submitted statements to the police said they have witnessed the student make other violent and angry statements.

“He talks in a violent way most days and I feel like he could be capable of something like this,” one statement reads.