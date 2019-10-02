A Cannon Falls woman faces a felony charge of forgery after allegedly altering a well test for a property she was attempting to sell in Red Wing.

Peggy Kay Lorentz, 67, told authorities she cut and pasted an old test result on paperwork that would be sent to parties related to the sale of the 310th Street property, according to a criminal complaint filed in Goodhue County District Court.

In January, the potential buyers and their real estate agent noticed slightly different text color on the document for nitrate and total coliform results. Suspecting the document was altered, the real estate agent contacted Olmsted County Department of Environmental Resources, which conducted the lab test, to obtain an original version of the document that indicated the property did not pass the water test.

Lorentz’s realtor told authorities that asking for a well-inspection test is fairly standard during a home sale. The realtor said they did not alter the test results, according to the complaint.

Lorentz allegedly admitted to altering the test while speaking to a Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office investigator in February, the complaint states. Lorentz told the investigator her husband had no knowledge of the alteration.

Lorentz said “she was not proud of what she did, and repeated that it was not the right thing to do,” according to the complaint.

A felony forgery charge carries a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine.

Lorentz was booked on Oct. 1 and released the following day after a bail hearing. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 30 at the Goodhue County courthouse.



