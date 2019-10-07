A man and woman face felony check forgery and mail theft charges stemming from two separate Red Wing incidents connected by the same white car.

Jessica Marie Schwalen, 27, of Chanhassen is charged with identity theft, mail theft and possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit checks. Deonte Maurice Lundeen, 29, of Brooklyn Park is charged with making or altering a check, offering or possessing a forged checked with intent to defraud and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

According to criminal complaints:

A Red Wing police officer was dispatched Sept. 30 to Wild Turkey Lane on a report of a mailbox theft. The officer responded within 10 seconds of the call to the road's only outlet, where he encountered a white vehicle coming down the hill at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver and registered owner, identified by police as Schwalen.

A short time later the caller who reported the mail theft approached the traffic stop and told police he took pictures of the suspect and suspect vehicle. The officer indicated the photographs matched the stopped vehicle.

A search of the vehicle allegedly revealed 13 personal checks, nine business checks, two Minnesota driver’s licenses, one credit card and a variety of other mail items, all sent to different names and addresses. Schwalen was taken into custody.

A couple days later, on Oct. 2, police were called to Merchants Bank in Red Wing for a report of a man attempting to cash a stolen check. The suspect left before police arrived, but a bank employee kept the check and took a copy of the suspect's photo ID.

The man, identified by police as Lundeen, allegedly tried to cash the check using the bank's drive-through. Bank surveillance footage showed a man fitting Lundeen's description driving the same white vehicle registered to Schwalen. The vehicle was released to Lundeen following Schwalen's Sept. 30 arrest, according to authorities.

The bank customer whose check was stolen told police she mailed a birthday check on Sept. 18 or 19, and that it was never delivered. The check recovered at the bank had been altered from $50 to $500.

Lundeen was arrested Oct. 4 after he attempted to bail Schwalen out of the Goodhue County Jail, Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said. He would not comment on the pair’s connection citing the ongoing investigation.

Both were still in custody as of Monday morning, Oct. 7.

Schwalen was held on $20,000 bail with conditions, with an omnibus hearing scheduled for Oct. 24. Lundeen was held $5,000 bail with conditions, $10,000 bail without conditions, with an omnibus hearing scheduled for Dec. 11.



