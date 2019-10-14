HUDSON -- A Red Wing, Minn., woman who pleaded guilty in St. Croix County Circuit Court to felony theft of nearly $8,000 of saddles and riding equipment from Rimoe Ranch on County H west of Star Prairie has been sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Allison Ann MacDonald, 30, had three years of probation withheld and a felony burglary charge dismissed.

Security cameras caught MacDonald March 2 as she removed various items from the Rimoe Ranch tack room.

Ranch owners informed authorities March 4 that four saddles and a pair of black leather chaps were missing. Surveillance footage showed a female entered the facility around 3:17 a.m. March 2.

Once inside, the female set a saddle next to the door, then backed her truck up to the door, loaded four saddles inside the vehicle and drove away.

The footage was placed on social media and “several parties had come forward with information about the identity of the female suspect as well as the truck seen on the surveillance footage,” one investigator wrote in the report.

Authorities traced MacDonald to her home in Red Wing before making contact at her job in Northfield. A Goodhue County, Minn., sheriff’s deputy located MacDonald’s horse trailer and saw saddles in plain view, but the saddles were gone when authorities returned with a search warrant the following day.

MacDonald’s counsel contacted authorities March 5 and the property was handed over to St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office two days later.