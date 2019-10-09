Dakota County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday issued an alert about phone scams by someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer.

The Sheriff's Office has received reports from residents who received a call from a person who identified as a sergeant. The scammer asks for money and gift certificates to resolve an outstanding warrant.

"If you were to have a warrant, we will never ask for money or gift cards over the phone," according to a Sheriff's Office alert on Facebook.

The Dakota County warrant search can be found here.

Someone was running a similar scam in Pierce County in September, according to authorities. In those incidents the caller requested money to bail someone out of jail.

More information about scams and available resources can be found on the website of the Minnesota Attorney General Office.