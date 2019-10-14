Christopher Sean Rick, 24, was booked Oct. 14 at the Washington County Jail. Rick is also charged with interfering with a 911 call, a misdemeanor. He is scheduled for an initial court appearance Nov. 14.

If convicted, Rick could face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for the strangulation charge and up to a year in prison and $3,000 for interfering with the 911 call.

According to a criminal complaint, Woodbury police officers were dispatched to a residence at 12:47 a.m. Oct. 14. Rick had come to the victim's Woodbury apartment to pick up some of his belongings. After being there for 10-15 minutes, he allegedly began to scream at the victim and accuse her of cheating. He then allegedly got on top of the victim and put his arm over her throat, choking her for approximately 10 seconds.

After freeing herself, the victim attempted to lock herself in the bathroom to call 911, but Rick allegedly stopped her from closing the door and took her cellphone. The victim said Rick called her profane names throughout the incident.

Officers located Rick at his home in Maplewood. He first told officers the victim let him into her apartment building, though he later admitted he was let into the building by another tenant. He said the victim attacked him and any injuries she had were from him defending himself.