ELLSWORTH -- A Maiden Rock man facing 13 various charges after a June 2019 incident will have his initial court appearance Oct. 21 before Judge Joseph Boles at Pierce County Courthouse.

Authorities initially listed Luke B. Anderson, who was 39 at the time, as living in Ellsworth but current records show his residency in Maiden Rock. He is accused of ramming a Pierce County sheriff squad car in an attempt to take his life after a domestic incident followed by combative noncompliance when being arrested.

Anderson’s girlfriend suffered injuries to the face and neck and was tended to by EMS. Court documents also state that the deputy driving the involved squad car was uninjured because he exited the vehicle prior to the intentional collision.

Anderson currently faces the following felonies and misdemeanors:

Strangulation and suffocation, domestic abuse assessments

Operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent

False imprisonment, domestic abuse assessments

Felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse assessments

Misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments

Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

Felony criminal damage to property

Two counts of obstructing an officer

Obstructing an officer

Resisting an officer

Three counts of battery to a law enforcement officer

Cited for operating while intoxicated - 1st offense

According to a criminal complaint:

Three deputies were dispatched to an Ellsworth residence 7:31 p.m. June 2 for a domestic incident in progress. The complainant, who lived with Anderson and his girlfriend, said Anderson was strangling his girlfriend and made comments about killing himself.

A later interview with the victim revealed she was attempting to break up the eight-year relationship with Anderson.

As one deputy approached the scene, another deputy parked his marked patrol vehicle at the intersection of 677th Street and 410th Avenue in an attempt to stop Anderson., who was driving a Saturn Vue southbound on 677th Street.

Anderson did not slow down when approaching the squad car at around 55 mph and the deputy exited the vehicle before Anderson struck the car at 7:36 p.m., causing it to roll over onto its roof. Anderson’s vehicle continued in the field.

Anderson showed signs of substance use and intoxication when being restrained and admitted to drinking approximately 20 cans of beer and hard liquors.

While handcuffed, he kicked a deputy three times, causing equipment on the deputy’s uniform to fall off or break.