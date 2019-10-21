CANNON FALLS -- A Faribault man was arrested by Cannon Falls police after allegedly entering a residence, stealing cash and assaulting one person.

Milton Corneall Evans, 39, faces charges of two first-degree burglary , violating an order for protection, fourth-degree damage to property, theft and fifth-degree assault. The burglary charges are felony level.

According to a Goodhue County criminal complaint:

A Cannon Falls resident said Evans entered through a window near the front of the residence. When officers checked on the window it was off the track and the screen was neatly cut around the edges.

Evans entered the home, allegedly assaulting one of the residents while they were sleeping in bed. One of the residents said Evans threw punches “several times” before they could remove him.

The resident declined medical treatment, but officers did observe swelling on the right eye.

An order for protection against Evans was made in April. The complainant said Evans had tried to contact them more than 20 times two hours prior to the incident.

It’s also alleged that Evans stole $400 cash from the complainant’s purse.

On Monday, Oct. 21, Evans made his first appearance in Goodhue County District Court for a bail hearing. Evans was given $10,000 bail with conditions or $30,000 bail without conditions.

An omnibus hearing for Evans is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 18.